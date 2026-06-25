MVZ MedDiagnost GmbH signs 10-year agreement with Sectra to unify radiology across 10 sites and standardize patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B), has signed a 10-year contract with MVZ MedDiagnost GmbH, a member of the LifeLink Group, to implement its enterprise imaging solution, Sectra One, at all their ten practice locations in the Aachen region. By consolidating three separate imaging systems onto a single centralized platform, they eliminate the complexity of managing separate systems and enable radiologists to collaborate seamlessly across all locations in the region.

"With a centralized solution, we can collaborate seamlessly across locations, and our teams can rely on a fast, stable system that provides the necessary information regardless of where patients are located. The ability to switch to the cloud if needed helps ensure that this is a sound long-term investment," says Dr. Alexander Klemm, Director of IT at LifeLink Medical GmbH.

The LifeLink Medical Group is a diagnostic healthcare provider specializing in radiology, nuclear medicine, and radiation therapy, with over 50 locations in Germany. In the Aachen region, the group operates practices in Aachen, Düren, Würselen, and the surrounding area. The new agreement builds on a 20-year partnership and expands Sectra's enterprise imaging solution from a single location in Aachen to the entire network of MVZ MedDiagnost GmbH, which comprises ten locations. With this expansion, the healthcare provider benefits from a scalable and future-proof platform that handles increasing imaging volumes and offers a clear, secure path to a cloud-based solution as soon as the organization's requirements change.

The 10-year contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed by Sectra in the fourth quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year. The clinics operated by MVZ MedDiagnost GmbH will initially use the radiology and breast imaging modules and perform approximately 300,000 examinations annually.

"This agreement reflects what we are seeing across the entire region: healthcare providers want unified systems, as the seamless sharing of imaging resources across locations is becoming a genuine operational necessity. For the locations of MVZ MedDiagnost GmbH, Sectra One already offers this capability today, with a platform designed to grow with the company over the next ten years," says Fabian Henke, Account Manager at Sectra DACH.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution offers a unified strategy for all imaging needs while reducing operating costs. This scalable and modular solution, centered around a VNA, enables healthcare providers to grow department by department and organization by organization. Visit Sectra's website to learn more and find out why Sectra has once again been named 'Best in KLAS'.

About LifeLink Medical GmbH

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, LifeLink Medical GmbH operates a nationwide network of medical care centers providing outpatient therapeutic and diagnostic services in the fields of radiology, nuclear medicine, radiation medicine, and laboratory services. With currently over 1,600 employees, more than 200 physicians, and 10 hospital partnerships, we perform over 1.1 million examinations on more than 860,000 patients annually across 50 locations. The group's high level of medical expertise and the close integration of these specialties offer significant advantages for patients and healthcare providers. The broad range of services offered by an integrated network is supported by a forward-looking digital infrastructure across all process steps. With operational excellence as a key factor in patient-centered care, LifeLink Medical sets new standards in quality, innovation, and patient care.

Press contact: presse@lifelink-medical.com

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

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