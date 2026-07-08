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WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Tradegate
06.07.26 | 12:54
26,600 Euro
+1,29 % +0,340
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,54025,64011:29
25,68025,76010:32
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 11:18 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sectra publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2025/2026

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT-B) is publishing its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2025/2026 fiscal year today. This report also includes the Corporate Governance Report for the same period.

The documents are attached to this press release and are also available on Sectra's website, investor.sectra.com.

A summary of the financial year is also available on the website. The 2025/2026 financial year in brief summarizes highlights from our operations and a selection of financial performance measures.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:45 a.m. (CEST) on July 8, 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2025-2026,c4371898

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4371898/4186258.pdf

Sectra's annual report and sustainability report

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4371898/4186259.zip

549300R9ZBT8YSFFK266-2026-04-30-1-sv.zip

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report,c3551818

Sectra's annual report and sustainability report

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report,c3551812

Sectra's annual report and sustainability report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-20252026-302820567.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.