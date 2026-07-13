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WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Stuttgart
13.07.26 | 10:02
25,560 Euro
+0,47 % +0,120
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,46025,48010:17
25,46025,48010:17
PR Newswire
13.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
138 Leser
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Sectra achieves the highest level of security attestation for healthcare providers adopting cloud services in Germany

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT-B) has achieved a Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue (C5) Type 2 attestation for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for enterprise imaging, Sectra One Cloud. Building on last year's C5 Type 1 attestation, this confirms that Sectra's security controls have been operating effectively over an extended period, giving healthcare providers in Germany even greater confidence to move to the cloud.

The C5 attestation is created by Germany's national cybersecurity authority Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI), an authority that defines IT-Security requirements for all governmental systems in Germany. The attestation aims to strengthen the transparency and security for cloud-based solutions and contains a collection of requirements that defines what security measures a cloud service provider should have implemented to sell services handling patient data. A Type 2 attestation goes further than the initial Type 1 assessment, confirming not only that the right controls are designed, but that they have been consistently and effectively applied over a testing period of several months.

Sectra One Cloud, which operates within the Microsoft Azure public cloud environment, now has both C5 Type 2 and CSA STAR Level 2. While the CSA STAR Level 2 certificate, received in 2024, applies to global standards, the C5 attestation addresses requirements specific to the German market. Together, these certificates reflect Sectra's proactive leadership in advancing cloud security and transparency for the global healthcare market.

"Many healthcare providers are turning to the cloud to manage growing imaging volumes, reduce the IT-burden, and strengthen cybersecurity. In healthcare, it's critical that systems are robust and resilient to cyberthreats, something that's becoming increasingly important in today's digital landscape. We're proud to have achieved this attestation, as it confirms that our solution meets these high standards and gives providers the confidence to move to the cloud with us. Being one of the first in our field to receive it reinforces our commitment to supporting healthcare with secure and reliable solutions," says Guido Bötticher, Managing Director, Sectra DACH.

More about the attestation can be found on the website of BSI.

Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed service for enterprise imaging where Sectra continuously monitors, optimizes, and upgrades the solution as well as provides 24/7 support. The enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-achieves-the-highest-level-of-security-attestation-for-healthcare-providers-adopting-cloud-se,c4371924

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/c5-testat-rodl-1,c3551673

C5-Testat-Rödl 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-achieves-the-highest-level-of-security-attestation-for-healthcare-providers-adopting-cloud-services-in-germany-302823602.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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