

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - SKF AB (SKUFF), a Swedish bearing and seal manufacturer, on Thursday announced an investment in green-tech startup Anferra AB, alongside Stephen Industries and Chalmers Ventures, to tackle hazardous steel grinding sludge.



Grinding sludge, a waste material generated during metal grinding operations, is one of the steel industry's most difficult recycling challenges. Around 12 million tonnes are produced globally each year, with much of it ending up in landfills or incinerators due to its hazardous nature and inconsistent composition.



Anferra has developed a process that converts steel grinding sludge into ferric chloride, a chemical widely used in water and wastewater treatment. The process also produces hydrogen gas, which can be used as a clean energy source.



According to SKF, the technology can recover up to 90% of the iron contained in grinding sludge while using significantly less energy than traditional disposal methods. The company said the process could deliver a net climate benefit of 470 kilograms of carbon dioxide-equivalent per tonne of sludge treated.



The company said the partnership combines Anferra's recycling technology with SKF's industrial expertise, Stephen Industries' experience in scaling deep-tech and green-tech ventures, and Chalmers Ventures' venture-building capabilities.



SKF added that the investment is the first initiative from SKF Ventures, a program launched to accelerate innovative technologies that support circularity and decarbonization in industry.



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