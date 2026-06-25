YIT Corporation Investor News June 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

YIT's Residential CEE segment started several residential construction projects in April-June 2026

YIT started several residential apartment building projects in the Central Eastern European countries during the second quarter of 2026. In the strategy period 2025-2029, the Residential CEE segment aims to achieve an annual growth rate of at least 15 %, an adjusted operating profit rate of at least 15 % and a return on capital employed of at least 25 %.

"Our ability to launch several projects across the CEE region demonstrates the strength of our local expertise and operating model. We are well positioned to capture growth opportunities in the region while maintaining a disciplined approach to project selection and execution," said Justyna Filipczak, EVP, Residential CEE.

In Q2 2026, YIT launched the following projects with a total value of over EUR 160 million, representing 783 apartments:

Marpagalmi 4, Riga, Latvia: Fifth house in the Marpagalmi area project with 123 apartments. The residential block blends Agenskalns' urban character with a small town feel. Green courtyards shape the design, creating a child friendly environment close to nature.

Virš Šilu Rytai B & C, Vilnius, Lithuania: 96 apartments in the second stage of a three-stage residential block in actively developing Viršuliškes district, close to large recreational areas. Connections to the city center are excellent and shopping opportunities and services within few minutes' walk.

Piliamiestis West A2 & B2, Kaunas, Lithuania: Two houses with 61 apartments in total are a continuation of the beautiful Piliamiestis area development along the bank of river Neris.

Sutartines II, Vilnius, Lithuania: The house with 29 apartments is the second stage of an area project located in the proximity of Vilnius Old Town. Once completed, the three stages will form an urban oasis with a stylish inner yard and unique architecture.

Nordic Bemowo V, Warsaw, Poland: Fifth stage of the popular Nordic Bemowo area project with 98 apartments. Timeless Nordic architecture and lush yards are staples of the area project, and proximity to upcoming metro station adds to the appeal.

Moi!Mysliborska, Warsaw, Poland: First stage of a new, two-stage area project in Northern Warsaw, with 145 apartments. The project echoes the tradition of simple yet stylish Nordic architecture.

Mäki Apartamenty, Gdansk, Poland: One-stage project with 76 apartments in a terraced house on a green hill outside Gdansk city center.

Virta Kladno Saimaa & Vanaja, Kladno, Czechia: The two houses with 155 apartments in total launch YIT's second location in the city of Kladno outside Prague. Virta area project offers living comfort and modern functionality for those seeking a home at an accessible price with good connections to Prague.

Further information:

YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com/en

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



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