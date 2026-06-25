

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corporation Japan (OCJ.F, 4716.T), a software and hardware company, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings and net sales for the full year.



For the 12-month period to May 31, Oracle posted net income of JPY 63.537 billion, higher than JPY 60.725 billion last year. Net profit was JPY 495 per share, compared with JPY 473 per share a year ago.



Operating profit stood at JPY 89.795 billion as against the prior year's JPY 86.832 billion. Net sales moved up to JPY 285.073 billion from JPY 263.510 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to May 31, 2027 (for the full year), the company expects basic income per share of JPY 525 to JPY 540, with net sales growth of 6% to 10%.



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