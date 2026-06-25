Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an in-depth interview with Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Technologies Ltd. As heavy industry faces mounting pressure to decarbonize without sacrificing output, CHAR Technologies is building an integrated clean energy and biocarbon platform. Learn how the company's recent acquisition of Elkem ASA's biocarbon assets in Saguenay, Québec (closed April 20, 2026) delivers production capacity of up to 15,000 tonnes per year after facility upgrades, a 5-year offtake agreement with Elkem ASA for 62,500 tonnes (12,500 tonnes annually), and estimated annual revenue potential of roughly $15 million. Discover the strategic advantages of vertical integration - from high-temperature pyrolysis producing renewable natural gas and biochar, to densification into metallurgical-grade pellets for steel and ferrosilicon production. With additional backing from ArcelorMittal, CHAR is shifting from development to commercial operation across its Thorold project in Ontario and its newly expanded Saguenay, Quebec facility. If you are an investor, industry professional, or following the energy transition, this conversation reveals why supply chain flexibility, proprietary recipes, and real-world industrial validation are setting CHAR apart in the race to decarbonize heavy manufacturing.