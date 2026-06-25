DSC Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSC Holdings Ltd. ("DSC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSC), the AI application infrastructure for China's used car industry, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 3,000,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs") at US$17 per ADS, for a total offering size of approximately US$51 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents 20 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market today under the ticker symbol "DSC." The offering is expected to close on June 26, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 450,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price.

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and CR Global Markets are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters:

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch

Attention: Prospectus Department

Address: 60/F, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Telephone: +1-800-503-4611

Email: Prospectus.cpdg@db.com

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited

Attention: Prospectus Department

Address: 29/F, One International Finance Center, 1 Harbor View Street, Central, Hong Kong

Telephone: +852-2872-2000

Email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn

CR Global Markets

Attention: Prospectus Department

Address: 295 Madison Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10017, USA

Telephone: +1-212-554-2996

Email: usops@chinarenaissance.com

About DSC

DSC is the AI application infrastructure for China's used car industry. According to CIC, the Company has held over 90% market share in operating systems for China's used car dealers since at least 2021, giving it nation-wide dealer connection and massive, granular, proprietary, real-time industry data. Building on this digital foundation, DSC further supports used car dealers with essential transaction services across their workflows. DSC's services engage and benefit thousands of dealers' collaborators, such as inspectors, transporters and other internet platforms, creating an ecosystem with used car dealers at its center.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to", or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.dasouche.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

DSC

IR Department

Email: ir@souche.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: DSC@tpg-ir.com

Source: DSC Holdings Ltd.