

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - DSC Holdings Ltd. (DSC), an AI application infrastructure provider for China's used car industry, on Thursday said it has priced its initial public offering of 3 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $17 per ADS.



Each ADS represents 20 Class A shares of the company.



The offering is expected to raise approximately $51 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 ADSs.



The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol 'DSC.'



The offering is expected to close on June 26.



Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and CR Global Markets are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering.



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