Sunwoda Energy launched its upgraded SunESS H Series portfolio at Intersolar and ees Europe 2026 under the theme "One Core, All Scenes," presenting a system-level framework for energy storage, charging, and digital energy management. Building on its existing energy storage capabilities, Sunwoda Energy has expanded the SunESS H Series to integrate battery storage systems, solar-storage-charging solutions, AI-powered energy management, and applications including dynamic electricity pricing, peak shaving, and backup power. At the core of the portfolio is One Core, a shared capability foundation spanning ...

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