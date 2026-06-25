New Tecnotree platform will provide a faster, safer, and more accessible registration process for prepaid mobile users

The Superintendence of Telecommunications (SUTEL) is advancing the modernization of Costa Rica's Mobile Prepaid Registration System through the implementation of a new technological platform provided by Tecnotree designed to strengthen user identification processes, enhance regulatory compliance, and improve the overall customer experience.

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This initiative is part of SUTEL's ongoing efforts to promote digital transformation within the telecommunications sector while reinforcing security, transparency, and trust in digital communications across the country.

The new Tecnotree platform incorporates advanced identity verification mechanisms, biometric authentication capabilities, and fraud prevention tools that will enable a more efficient and secure registration process for prepaid mobile subscribers. By improving the reliability of subscriber information, the solution contributes to the integrity and security of telecommunications services nationwide.

Built on international interoperability and security standards, the platform has been designed to facilitate integration with telecommunications operators' systems while supporting future digital innovation and technological evolution within the sector.

Key benefits of the new platform developed and implemented by Tecnotree includes:

Enhanced security in subscriber registration and identity verification processes.

Reduced risks associated with the misuse of prepaid mobile services.

Faster, more accessible, and user-friendly registration procedures.

Improved traceability and reliability of subscriber information.

Stronger compliance with applicable telecommunications regulations.

A future-ready technological infrastructure capable of supporting ongoing digital innovation.

The implementation of this platform reinforces SUTEL's commitment to innovation, user protection, and the continued development of a secure, efficient, and trustworthy telecommunications ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625307287/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Prianca Ravichander

CMO CCO, Tecnotree

marketing@tecnotree.com