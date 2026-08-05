Tecnotree, a global leader in AI-native Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) and digital platform solutions for the telecommunications industry, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2026. The company delivered growth across every principal financial measure, expanded operating margin by 800 basis points, and converted a record order book into deployment at pace, with eight go-lives completed across the North America, Africa and the Middle East.

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Tecnotree Delivers Double-Digit Profit Growth and Accelerated Deployment Momentum in H1 2026

First Half (January June 2026)

Net sales of EUR 36.8 million (EUR 34.2 million), up 7.5% year-on-year; in constant currency, EUR 37.6 million, up 10.0% year-on-year.

Operating result (EBIT) of EUR 13.2 million (EUR 9.6 million), up 38.1% year-on-year.

Operating margin of 36.0% (28.0%), up 800 bps year-on-year.

Net result of EUR 4.5 million (EUR 2.6 million), up 73.5% year-on-year.

Net income margin of 12.0% (7.0%).

Positive free cash flow of EUR 2.1 million (EUR 2.1 million), up 2.1% year-on-year.

Order book at the end of the period EUR 106.3 million (EUR 105.7 million), up 0.6% year-on-year.

Key Achievements

Eight Go-Lives Across North America, Africa and the Middle East: Tecnotree completed eight production deployments in the first half, converting order book into live operations. A Tier 1 North American operator went live across their enterprise and retail chains, a Middle East national operator simultaneously went live with Tecnotree's combined B2B and B2C capabilities, and in Africa Tecnotree went live with six deployments spanning wholesale billing and settlement, onbiller, converged billing upgrades and a first-phase rollout with a major financial services institution.

New Customer Acquisitions and MVNX Expansion: Tecnotree added new customers across Latin America and Africa, deploying the AI-native digital B2B2X BSS, and Moments AI native realtime marketing and B2B marketplace platforms. Further, Tecnotree added Two Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNX) engagements in Africa that now let operators launch virtual brands on a shared, cloud-native foundation in the region.

DevOps and Managed Services Growth: Tecnotree secured DevOps engagements across three operating companies of a leading pan-African operator group and one key Tier 1 customer in the Middle East, extending its role from platform provider to long-term operational partner.

Analyst Recognitions: Tecnotree was recognized across five Gartner Hype Cycle reports through July 2026, reinforcing its relevance across critical CSP capabilities:

Hype Cycle for Autonomous Operations in the Communications Industry, 2026

Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in the Communications Industry, 2026

Hype Cycle for Telco Cloud Services, 2026

Hype Cycle for Enterprise Communication Services, 2026

Hype Cycle for Customer Experience and Monetization in the Communications Industry, 2026

Industry Awards: Tecnotree received nine analyst and industry recognitions through July 2026. Alongside the five Gartner Hype Cycle citations above, the company was named CX Catalyst Winner for Impact at The Fast Mode Awards and was included in The Fast Mode 100, both highlighting Tecnotree Moments CVM and XPM. At the Asian Telecom Awards 2026, Tecnotree won AI Initiative of the Year for the Moments Engagement and Experience Management platform, and Digital Initiative of the Year for its MVNE/MVNO CX Catalyst initiative built on Tecnotree BSS Suite 5.0.

Product Innovation: Tecnotree continued to enrich its platform with AI-native capabilities across Tecnotree Moments, Sensa and BSS Suite 5.0, advancing real-time decisioning, agentic orchestration and GenAI-driven customer engagement, alongside explainable AI governance for regulated telecom markets.

CEO Statement

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, stated: "Our H1 2026 results demonstrate that disciplined execution and AI-native innovation can grow together. Operating margin expanded by 800 basis points and net income rose by more than 70%, while we delivered eight go-lives across the North America, Africa and the Middle East converting order book into live operations for our customers. What gives me the most confidence is the balance of this performance: new logos in Latin America and Africa, deeper DevOps partnerships in Africa and the Middle East, and MVNX expansion across the African market, all underpinned by a platform recognized across five Gartner Hype Cycle reports through July 2026. I am proud of our teams and partners, and we enter the second half of 2026 with strong momentum and a clear focus on sustained, profitable growth."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global leader in AI-native Digital BSS and fintech solutions, helping communications service providers accelerate digital transformation, monetize next-generation services and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Tecnotree serves operators across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East through its cloud-native, TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA)-compliant platform. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V).

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Contacts:

Further Information: Prianca Ravichander, CMO

Email: marketing@tecnotree.com www.tecnotree.com