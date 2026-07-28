Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, today announced that it has been recognized in the CSP Algorithmic Pricing use case in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in the Communications Industry, 2026 report and in the CSP Algorithmic Pricing, CSP Digital Marketplaces and AI for CSP Customer Interactions use case in the Hype Cycle for Telco Cloud Services, 2026.

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Tecnotree Recognized in Two Gartner Hype Cycle Reports for CSP Algorithmic Pricing

Communications service providers are under pressure from intensifying competition, tightening margins, and finite network capacity, while customer expectations for personalized, responsive pricing keep rising. Algorithmic pricing answers that pressure by replacing static monthly plans with real-time, network-aware monetization pricing that moves with demand, capacity, and customer behavior instead of lagging behind them. It lets operators extract more value from existing 5G infrastructure, manage congestion intelligently, and personalize offers down to the individual customer, all without the long change cycles that come with legacy billing systems.

Delivering this in practice means tying pricing to live network conditions rather than fixed tariffs, so a congested cell tower or an idle one during off-peak hours can each be priced to match reality. It means product catalogs that assemble and quote bundles automatically, embedding service-level terms directly into the offer so pricing adjusts on its own if performance commitments aren't met. As 5G exposes network capabilities through APIs, pricing itself becomes programmable, opening the door to pay-as-you-go charging for on-demand features like guaranteed quality of service or dedicated network slices. And underneath all of it sits predictive modeling that estimates what a customer will actually pay, simulates the revenue impact of a price change before it goes live, and flags a customer at risk of churning early enough to offer a timely, targeted retention deal all running on real-time analytics and a charging engine flexible enough to execute those changes instantly.

In practice, algorithmic pricing for CSPs shows up as:

Network-aware pricing discounts or surcharges tied to real cell-tower load, not a fixed monthly rate

discounts or surcharges tied to real cell-tower load, not a fixed monthly rate Automated bundling B2B and B2C quotes assembled and adjusted instantly, with SLA terms built into the offer itself

B2B and B2C quotes assembled and adjusted instantly, with SLA terms built into the offer itself API-driven, programmable pricing 5G network exposure APIs turning things like guaranteed quality of service or network slices into pay-as-you-go line items

5G network exposure APIs turning things like guaranteed quality of service or network slices into pay-as-you-go line items Predictive, behavior-based pricing willingness-to-pay modeling, "what-if" revenue simulation, and early churn signals triggering retention offers

willingness-to-pay modeling, "what-if" revenue simulation, and early churn signals triggering retention offers Standards-based execution increasingly built on open, intent-based frameworks (in line with TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture and Open APIs) rather than custom, one-off integrations

increasingly built on open, intent-based frameworks (in line with TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture and Open APIs) rather than custom, one-off integrations Governance by design pricing logic that stays auditable and within regulatory bounds, given growing scrutiny of algorithmic pricing around collusion, discrimination, and consumer privacy

This is the layer Tecnotree has built into the core of its digital BSS stack rather than treating as an add-on. Its AI-powered, cloud-native BSS gives operators the API-first foundation to change pricing and bundling logic quickly; its revenue monetization engine supports dynamic bundling and usage-based charging; Customer Value Management applies AI/ML to understand individual usage and value; real-time decisioning evaluates network and customer signals at the moment of interaction; and Tecnotree Sensa AI brings predictive and prescriptive intelligence into pricing and forecasting across the stack. Together, in our view, these capabilities are what let a CSP move from static, one-size-fits-all pricing to something genuinely context-aware responsive to the market and the network, and still governed with the control operators need over their own pricing logic.

We believe these recognitions build on a broader pattern of industry validation for Tecnotree's work in monetization, customer engagement, and AI-led automation, and reinforce its role in helping CSPs modernize pricing, charging, billing, and customer engagement as one connected system rather than a set of disconnected tools.

"We are pleased to be recognized in two Gartner Hype Cycle reports," said Prianca Ravichander, CMO CCO of Tecnotree. "As operators move toward AI-native business models, pricing is becoming a strategic lever rather than simply a billing function. We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to helping CSPs monetize networks more intelligently through AI, automation, and our cloud-native Digital BSS platform."

About the Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in the Communications Industry, 2026, Peter Kjeldsen, Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, 16 June 2026.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Telco Cloud Services, 2026, Gregor Petri, Enrique Hernandez-Valencia, Mounish Rai29 June 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and to continuously delivering differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Its agile, open-source digital BSS stack comprises the full range of order-to-cash business processes and subscription management for the telecom and broader digital services industries, creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace capabilities through the Tecnotree Moments platform, empowering digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq as TEM1V.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Prianca Ravichander, CMO Tecnotree

Email: marketing@tecnotree.com

www.tecnotree.com