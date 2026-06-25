Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Forge Resources Corp.: Pairing a Permitted Colombian Coal Project With Yukon Gold-Copper Exploration

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) (the "Company" or "Forge Resources") reviewed its dual-asset strategy, including the fully permitted La Estrella Coal Project in Santander, Colombia, and its Alotta gold-copper exploration project in the Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt.

The article examines Forge's dual-track approach of pairing a permitted Colombian coal asset with district-scale gold-copper exploration in the Yukon, against the backdrop of metallurgical coal's November 2025 addition to the U.S. Critical Minerals List and constrained global coal supply.

To read the full article, please visit Kitco at: https://www.kitco.com/opinion/investment-trends/2026-06-25/forge-resources-lines-colombian-coal-revenue-fuel-yukon

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

To learn more about Forge Resources, visit their website. For the latest updates, follow Forge Resources social media: X and LinkedIn.

Contact: PJ Murphy info@forgeresourcescorp.com +1 (604)-271-0826

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.