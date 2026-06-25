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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 22:12 Uhr
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J.F. Lehman & Company-Backed Doncasters Completes Successful IPO Listing

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Holdings Limited ("Doncasters" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of the private equity and credit investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), completed a successful IPO and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 25, 2026, under the ticker symbol "DPC". Doncasters is a leading independent manufacturer of complex, highly engineered precision cast components and nickel and cobalt-based superalloys primarily serving the aerospace and IGT end markets. Doncasters intends to use its net proceeds from this offering to, among other uses, repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, including funding working capital and future growth projects.

Alex Harman, Managing Partner at JFLCO and Director of Doncasters, stated, "Doncaster's successful initial public offering represents the next chapter of the company's long-term focus on operational excellence and customer-centric growth. We are thrilled to have contributed to Doncaster's evolution and look forward to its next chapter as a public company."

About Doncasters

Doncasters is a leading independent manufacturer of complex, highly engineered precision cast components and nickel and cobalt-based superalloys primarily serving the high growth Aerospace and IGT end markets. The company primarily manufactures products that operate across some of the most in-demand aeroengine and gas turbine platforms, and through decades of operations, has developed deep engineering expertise, technical know-how, and a collaborative, customer-centric culture that provides solutions to our OEM customers' most complex casting challenges. Doncasters operates fourteen advanced manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia, serving a broad blue-chip client base worldwide and maintaining a leading position in specialist manufacturing and casting of superalloys.

For more information about Doncasters, please visit www.doncasters.com.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure industries. The firm has over $9 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
www.jflpartners.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jf-lehman--company-backed-doncasters-completes-successful-ipo-listing-302811226.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.