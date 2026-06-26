

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Aker Solutions (AKRTF) on Friday said it has secured a five-year contract from Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to provide engineering and maintenance services for the White Rose field offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.



Aker Solutions classified the award as a sizeable contract, which it defines as having a value between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion.



The contract covers engineering, maintenance and operations support for the new West White Rose platform and the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.



Aker Solutions has been involved in the White Rose project since 2005, delivering offshore engineering services for the West White Rose platform and the SeaRose FPSO. The West White Rose platform is expected to start production in 2026.



The company said the contract will be recorded as order intake in the second quarter of 2026 in its Life Cycle segment.



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