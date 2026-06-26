Enersize Oyj: Enersize Enters Its Next Phase - CEO Fredrik Arrigucci to Step Down

The Board of Directors of Enersize Oyj has today received the resignation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Fredrik Arrigucci. In accordance with his agreement, the notice period is three months, during which Fredrik will remain in his role as CEO with an adjusted level of engagement. During this period, the Board will evaluate the Company's future leadership structure and ensure an orderly transition.

The change comes at a time when Enersize has taken significant steps in the right direction during the first quarter of 2026. Compared with the corresponding period last year, both earnings and cash flow have improved, driven by implemented cost reductions combined with increased sales. At the same time, the Company has continued its transformation towards a more scalable and financially sustainable business model.

A key element of this development is the partnership with ONE Nordic, which is progressing according to plan and represents an important component of Enersize's future strategy. The integration of Enersize's offering into ONE Nordic's portfolio creates opportunities for increased market presence, improved scalability and a more efficient commercial model, allowing Enersize to focus on its core competencies in analytics, optimisation and product development.

In parallel, work continues on the VISA project, which is partly funded by the Swedish Energy Agency. The project is a key part of the development of Enersize's product platform, with the objective of enabling analytics and energy assessments independent of third-party software. This strengthens the Company's offering in a market where partners often possess strong expertise in hardware and data collection, while Enersize focuses on software, analytics and value creation for end customers.

Against this background, the Board believes that the Company is now entering a new phase. Going forward, the focus will be on accelerating the partner-based business model, further developing the product platform and creating long-term growth with improved profitability. In light of this, the Board sees a need to evaluate the Company's leadership and organisational structure to ensure it is aligned with the requirements of the next stage of development.

"Enersize is in a stronger position today than it was a year ago. We have improved cash flow, reduced our cost base, strengthened our commercial structure and taken important steps towards a more scalable business through partnerships and product development. The Board's focus is now to ensure that the Company has the right leadership and organisation to fully realise the potential created during this transformation," says Chairman of the Board Alexander Fällström.

"It has been a privilege to lead Enersize during a period of significant transformation. Together, we have carried out an important transition from a more consultancy-oriented organisation to a more scalable product- and technology-focused company, while adapting the cost base to current market conditions. I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to supporting the Board and the Company throughout the transition period," says Fredrik Arrigucci.

The Board would like to thank Fredrik Arrigucci for his contributions to Enersize and looks forward to continuing the cooperation during the notice period. The Company's operations continue according to plan and are not expected to be materially affected by the change.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



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