Enersize Oyj: Enersize Publishes Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2026

SUMMARY OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Unless otherwise stated, "the Company" or "Enersize" refers to Enersize Oyj (Finnish business ID 2317518-8), Enersize Advanced Research AB (Swedish business ID 559133-6846), or collectively the Enersize Group. "First North" refers to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

January - March 2026

Net sales for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 153,334 (69,765).

Operating result (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR -56,706 (-257,559).

Result before appropriations and tax for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR -82,809 (-269,047).

The average number of employees during the first quarter of 2026 was 1.0 (3.0).

Significant events during 2026

First quarter

Enersize announced during the first quarter of 2026 that the Company had entered into an addendum to the previously communicated partnership agreement with ONE Nordic AB ("ONE"), which was announced on 19 December 2025. The addendum entails that ONE assumes operational responsibility for managing Enersize's existing customer portfolio, ongoing business, and leads in Sweden in exchange for a fixed cash compensation, creating conditions for positive cash flow for Enersize during the first quarter of 2026.

Enersize, which develops software and methodologies for optimizing industrial compressed air systems, received an order relating to energy efficiency improvements of the compressed air system at the largest Swedish production facility of an international FMCG company.

Group key figures in summary



EUR 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Full Year Net sales 153,334 69,765 166,282 Gross margin, % 95 93 77 Operating result (EBIT) -56,706 -257,559 -1,204,952 Operating margin (EBIT margin), % Neg. Neg. Neg. Result before tax -82,809 -269,047 -1,478,176 Profit margin Neg. Neg. Neg. Earnings per share, before and after dilution -0.00001 -0.0001 -0.0003 Number of shares 8,155,257,610 3,863,244,663 8,155,257,610 Average number of shares 8,155,257,610 3,863,244,663 5,883,969,577 Equity ratio, % Neg. 4.2 Neg. Total assets 166,906 555,312 229,631 Cash flow from operations -30,714 -171,209 -1,131,440 Average number of employees 1.0 3.0 1.0

CEO FREDRIK ARRIGUCCI COMMENTS

The first quarter of 2026 represents a step in the right direction for Enersize, with a clear improvement in both earnings and cash flow compared to the corresponding period last year. The measures implemented to adjust the cost base, combined with increased sales, are beginning to have an effect, representing an important step towards a more financially sustainable company.

The partnership with ONE Nordic is progressing according to plan and constitutes a central part of the Company's strategy going forward. During the quarter, the integration of Enersize's offering into ONE Nordic's portfolio has continued, creating conditions for a more scalable business model and a broader market presence. Through this partnership, Enersize can increasingly focus on its core competencies while benefiting from an established organisation for customer engagement and delivery.

The VISA project, partially funded by the Swedish Energy Agency, is progressing according to plan and is a key component in the development of the Company's offering. Within the framework of the project, work is ongoing to further develop the product platform, with the objective of enabling analyses and energy audits independently of third-party software. This is particularly relevant in a market where partners have strong capabilities in hardware and data collection, enabling Enersize to focus on analysis, optimisation and value creation for the end user.

At the same time, the Company remains in a transition phase, with a focus on building a more scalable product company with clearer revenue models. The improvements seen in cash flow and cost structure during the quarter are important indicators that the Company is moving in the right direction, although further work remains.

Enersize continues to actively work on strengthening its financial position and creating the conditions for long-term growth. Going forward, the focus is on further developing the partnership with ONE Nordic, driving product development and increasing sales in line with the Company's strategy.

Kind regards,

Fredrik Arrigucci

CEO, Enersize

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB

This information is information that Enersize is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-21 08:00 CEST.