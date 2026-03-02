Enersize Oyj: Enersize secures energy-efficiency order from global FMCG company

Enersize Advanced Research AB ("Enersize"), which develops software and methodology for optimising industrial compressed air systems, has secured an order to improve the energy efficiency of the compressed air system at the largest Swedish production site of an international fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

The assignment will be delivered within the strategic partnership with the service and contracting group ONE Nordic. The project represents a tangible step in the ongoing partner-channel commercialisation, where sales and delivery are gradually shifting from being Enersize-led to increasingly being driven through ONE Nordic's established customer base and delivery organisation.

Focus: measurable energy savings and reduced CO2 footprint

Compressed air is one of industry's most energy-intensive utilities, and leakage often accounts for a significant share of energy losses. The project's objective is to reduce the customer's energy consumption and CO2 footprint through a structured two-step model:

Audit & analysis - A data-driven assessment of the current system to determine efficiency and establish a baseline, enabling clear tracking and quantification of future savings.

Savings actions - Advanced leak detection followed by repairs and optimisation measures to realise the identified savings potential.

"Being entrusted by such a large international player confirms the strength of our offering. It is also fully aligned with our work to integrate Enersize's offering with ONE Nordic and scale our delivery model," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

Strengthens reference base and scalability via partner channel

The order marks an important step in supporting industry's transition to lower energy use and the achievement of climate targets. For the customer, the project offers not only the potential for lower electricity costs, but also improved operational reliability and a more sustainable production environment.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB