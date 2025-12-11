Enersize Oyj: Enersize Secures European Patent for Model-Based SEC Analysis - Requires Only Compressor Type and Rated Power

Enersize today announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an Intention to Grant for the company's patent application covering Modellation, a model-based and user-friendly calculation method for creating a digital representation of energy performance in compressed air systems. The patent covers the construction of nominal SEC curves, the calculation of ideal operating points, and the identification of energy-related deviations. This strengthens Enersize's intellectual property protection in Europe and complements the company's previously granted patents in the same domain.

Modellation complements Enersize's previously allowed patents Visualization and Fair Consumption, and forms one of the cornerstones of the company's methodological platform for advanced energy analytics in compressed air systems.

"The methodology fundamentally requires only compressor type and rated power as input data and can still deliver very high modelling accuracy. When this calculated model is then overlaid with actual measurement data, as described in our Visualization patent, we obtain a detailed and dynamic picture of real energy performance and system behaviour. The combination of these two patents creates a technical capability that is unique in the industry," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

Enersize is now developing a flexible implementation method for model-based SEC analysis, adapted to all types of relevant system platforms, such as:

• centralized compressor control and monitoring systems

• energy monitoring and management systems

• process and building automation systems (DCS/SCADA/BMS)

• cloud-based analytics platforms

The company has initiated dialogues with potential OEM partners with the ambition to establish a strategic collaboration that strengthens the utilization of the patent portfolio and enables broad industrial adoption.

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



