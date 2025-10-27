Enersize Oyj: Enersize receives new call-off for service and maintenance of LSP steam equipment from global industrial company

Enersize has received a new call-off order from a global industrial company operating in the process industry. The assignment covers service and maintenance of Low Steam Pressure (LSP) equipment and represents a continuation of previously completed work at the same production site.

This is the second call-off in 2025 and includes continued efforts to optimize energy use in both steam and compressed air systems. The aim is to ensure operational reliability, prevent energy losses, and reduce the environmental footprint of the production process.

"This call-off confirms that our solutions deliver long-term value and that our customers recognize the benefits of continuous monitoring and service. It also strengthens our position in energy efficiency for additional utilities beyond compressed air, where steam is a growing area of application," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

The assignment will be carried out during October 2025 and is part of Enersize's strategy to provide integrated solutions for industrial energy optimization.

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

