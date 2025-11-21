Enersize Oyj: Enersize Publishes Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2025

SUMMARY OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Unless otherwise stated, "the Company" or "Enersize" refers to Enersize Oyj (Finnish business ID 2317518-8), Enersize Advanced Research AB (Swedish business ID 559133-6846), or collectively the Enersize Group. "First North" refers to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

July - September 2025

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 25,179 (50,678).

Operating result (EBIT) for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR -230,926 (-327,905).

Result before appropriations and tax for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR -235,981 (-332,261).

The average number of employees during the third quarter of 2025 was 1.0 (2.0).

January - September 2025

Net sales for the period amounted to EUR 166,607 (251,969).

Operating result (EBIT) for the period amounted to EUR -745,307 (-855,268).

Result before appropriations and tax for the period amounted to EUR -1,009,387 (-1,091,499).

The average number of employees during the period was 1.7 (2.0).

Significant events during 2025

First quarter

The Board of Directors appointed Fredrik Arrigucci as the new CEO, effective no later than 1 May.

New order from Oatly Sweden Operations & Supply AB - Phase 2. Initial value of approximately SEK 160,000 (approximately EUR 14,000).

Second quarter

The Board of Directors proposed a rights issue of up to approximately SEK 12 million (approximately EUR 1.1 million) and obtained bridge financing.

Change of Certified Advisor to Bergs Securities AB.

A shareholder newsletter was published to strengthen communication with the market.

Enersize demonstrated strong savings potential at a leading food producer in the grain segment.

Enersize expanded its offering - now also delivering risk assessments for improved safety and regulatory compliance.

Enersize participated in a live-recorded podcast at the Industrial Fairs in Malmö.

Strong results from a completed profit-sharing agreement.

New order for energy efficiency improvements within the food industry.

Enersize and Jernbro qualified in Sysav's major investment project in compressed air.

Energy analysis in focus as a Swedish industrial company invests in efficiency and sustainability together with Enersize.

Outcome of rights issue announced - the Company raised SEK 8.3 million before set-offs of bridge loans and other receivables from the Company, and before issue costs.

Third quarter

High activity during the industrial summer shutdown - Enersize repaired leaks and delivered results.

Enersize received an assignment from Textilia Malmö.

Enersize secured bridge financing from main investor.

Enersize signed a Letter of Intent to broaden its offering within energy technology and intends to acquire Pure Positioning AB.

Enersize invited to present at Aktiespararna's investor event in Helsingborg.

Enersize launched a modernized system solution for energy optimization and environmental reporting.

Enersize received renewed trust from a leading food producer for continued energy efficiency improvements.

Patent for "Fair Consumption" approved by the European Patent Office - strengthens global protection for Enersize's methodology in compressed air optimization.

Enersize took the next step in the acquisition of PPAB and secured financing for the process.

Enersize received a recurring assignment from a Swedish industrial customer - with a focus on energy savings in an ATEX-classified environment.

Significant events after the end of the period

Enersize and Pure Positioning AB decided to discontinue the acquisition process under the previously announced Letter of Intent.

The subscription period for the TO4 warrants ran from 1 October 2025 through 15 October 2025. One (1) warrant of series TO4 entitled the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.0025 per share (EUR 0.000225 in Finland). A total of 162,012,967 TO4 warrants were exercised, corresponding to approximately 3.9 percent of the total outstanding TO4 warrants, resulting in the subscription of 162,012,967 shares. Through the exercise of the TO4 warrants, the Company is strengthened by approximately SEK 0.4 million before transaction costs. Shares and dilution: The number of shares in Enersize will increase by 162,012,967 to a total of 8,155,257,610 shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 2.0 percent. Bergs Securities acted as issuing agent in Sweden and Nordea Bank Abp acted as issuing agent in Finland.

Enersize strengthens its position in the pharmaceutical industry - receives renewed trust for energy efficiency improvements in steam and compressed air.

Enersize receives government funding to commercialize its patented energy efficiency technology.

Enersize receives a new call-off order for service and maintenance of LSP steam equipment at a global industrial company.

Key financial figures for the Group

Key Figures (EUR)

EUR Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2024 Full Year 2024 Net sales 25,179 50,678 166,607 251,969 309,432 Gross margin, % 21 95 80 92 88 Operating result (EBIT) -230,926 -327,905 -745,275 -855,268 -1,143,311 Operating margin, % Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Result before tax -235,981 -332,261 -1,009,367 -1,091,499 -1,381,217 Profit margin, % Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Earnings per share -0.0001 -0.0001 -0.0004 -0.0004 -0.0004 Number of shares 7,993,244,643 3,863,244,663 7,993,244,643 3,863,244,663 3,863,244,663 Average number of shares 7,993,244,643 2,797,522,033 7,993,244,643 2,702,512,033 2,702,512,033 Equity ratio, % 4.9 71.7 4.9 71.7 47.6 Total assets 503,912 812,692 503,912 812,692 607,313 Cash flow from operating activities -316,053 -204,457 -989,328 -968,772 -1,128,285 Average number of employees 1.0 2.0 1.7 2.0 2.0

CEO'S COMMENT - THE ROAD AHEAD FOR ENERSIZE

In October, the exercise period for the TO4 warrants took place. While the maximum potential capital injection at full exercise amounted to approximately SEK 10 million, the actual outcome was significantly lower. During the same period, the acquisition process with Pure Positioning AB was discontinued, changing the conditions for the Company's planned capitalization and affecting investors' decision-making basis. Taken together, these developments required a thorough analysis of the situation and a reassessment of our priorities.

After more than six months as CEO, I have therefore conducted a comprehensive review of the business: our operational areas, ways of working, and strategic direction. The purpose has been to clarify where Enersize creates long-term value and how we best build a sustainable structure for the next phase. Three areas in particular stand out as especially important for the Company's continued development.

First, Enersize has a well-established service and consultancy business in energy efficiency for compressed air and steam. The customer value is well documented and assignments are recurring, but scalability remains limited for a small company. To grow at the pace demanded by the market, a larger organization with broader presence is required. Going forward, we will therefore focus on identifying an industrial partner capable of further developing this area, while Enersize continues to contribute expertise and methodology.

Second, the listing on Nasdaq First North is a strategic asset in itself. As previously noted, it provides a platform enabling various structural alternatives, including potential mergers and transactions where the listing is an advantage for the counterparty. These possibilities are continuously evaluated as part of strengthening the financial and operational foundation of the Company.

Third, our intangible assets-particularly the patented methodology for verified energy savings and fair energy allocation-represent the part of the business with the greatest strategic potential. Industrial interest is significant, and the technical foundation for a platform-independent version of the method already exists. The work ahead is primarily focused on packaging and integration rather than new development, which creates favourable conditions for scalability and international applicability.

The road ahead

The Company's continued focus will be to realize the patented methodology as an implementable and partner-adapted concept, to develop strategic collaborations that provide the service business with the right conditions for growth, and to evaluate structural alternatives that strengthen the Company's financial position and long-term development prospects.

Enersize operates in a market where energy efficiency is a high priority and of long-term relevance. With a strong technical foundation, a clear business logic, and increasing industrial interest, there is substantial potential to create significant value-for customers, partners, and shareholders.

Fredrik Arrigucci

Chief Executive Officer, Enersize

