Enersize Oyj: Newsletter - Priorities and Progress in a Challenging Situation

It has been a while since our last update. Much has happened since then, not least during the subscription period for the TO4 warrants, where the outcome was significantly lower than the potential capital injection. Together with other circumstances, this has created a situation where both pace and focus must increase substantially. That is exactly what is happening now - with full commitment across the entire organisation.

Throughout the autumn, we have continued to work on the initiatives presented in the latest quarterly report and in the press release of 29 August. The strategy outlined at that time has now moved from planning to concrete action. The strategic partnerships previously mentioned have developed into tangible proposals and deeper dialogues, with the aim of strengthening our operational capacity, sharing costs, and enabling scalability. Several of these processes have made clear progress and are currently being evaluated with increased precision.

We are also making progress on the IP side. Work on our patent portfolio and the patented methodology continues according to plan, and during the autumn we have developed a roadmap for how the method will be implemented and integrated into different types of control and monitoring systems. This is a key step toward offering a platform-independent solution that can be deployed through partnerships rather than relying solely on internal development. Industry interest remains strong, and we are now seeing the first movements toward practical application.

I have also noted that the company's name has appeared in the press in connection with reporting on certain shareholders' involvement in other businesses. I want to emphasise that Enersize strives to act ethically at all times, and that in transactions involving major shareholders we apply an extra level of scrutiny to ensure that all dealings are commercially sound and in the best interest of the company.

Finally, I would like to thank all of you who engage with us and reach out with questions and reflections. It is greatly appreciated and contributes positively to our work going forward.

Thank you for following our journey.



Fredrik Arrigucci

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

