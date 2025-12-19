Enersize Oyj: Enersize enters strategic partnership agreement with ONE Nordic - accelerating commercialisation and strengthening revenue visibility in Sweden

Enersize Advanced Research AB ("Enersize") has entered into a collaboration agreement with ONE Nordic AB ("ONE") for a strategic partnership centred around Enersize's technology and software for leak detection and leak management in industrial compressed air systems, including the Q+LEAQS software suite.

Under the agreement, ONE is granted exclusive rights in Sweden to market, sell, install and deliver services linked to Enersize's leak management offering, including training, implementation and ongoing customer support. Enersize retains the ability, also in Sweden, to continue pursuing business based on existing customers and leads.

Exclusivity linked to volume commitment - clear commercial ambition

As part of the partnership, the exclusivity is tied to an annual minimum requirement of SEK 10 million in end-customer revenues, covering both licences and services delivered by Enersize and ONE. Based on this volume, Enersize estimates that the company's revenues could amount to approximately SEK 3-5.5 million, depending on the revenue mix between licences and services.

Faster route to more industrial customers through established delivery capacity

Through the partnership, Enersize gains a scalable commercial channel via a partner with strong presence in the energy and industrial sectors and established relationships across a large number of industrial sites. This strengthens Enersize's reach in segments where customers often prefer larger, established suppliers, thereby creating conditions for faster rollout of Enersize's offering-focused on reducing energy losses in compressed air systems.

The agreement also enables a potential future extension of the exclusivity to additional Nordic markets, subject to a separate agreement between the parties.

"The partnership with ONE Nordic is an important step in scaling our delivery capacity in Sweden. Together, we make it easier for industry to identify and remediate leaks, with clear effects on both energy consumption and cost levels," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

"With Enersize's technology combined with our nationwide delivery and service capacity in Sweden, we can offer industrial customers a strong and practically implementable setup for leak management in compressed air systems," says Christian Sandberg, Head of Business Area, ONE Nordic.

About ONE Nordic

ONE Nordic is one of Sweden's leading providers of technical consulting services, contracting and services within the energy and industrial sectors. Within the business area of metering technology, ONE Nordic is a market leader and provides services across all energy types, with high customer satisfaction and strong associated business value.

