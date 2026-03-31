Enersize Oyj: Enersize publishes year-end report for 2025

SUMMARY OF THE INTERIM REPORT

With "the Company" or "Enersize" refers to Enersize Oyj with Finnish business ID 2317518-8, Enersize Advanced Research AB with Swedish company registration number 559133-6846, or collectively Enersize Group. "First North" refers to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

October - December 2025

· Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 19,984 (57,463).

· Operating profit (EBIT) for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR -459,645 (-288,043).

· Profit before appropriations and tax for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR -468,789 (-289,038).

· The average number of employees during the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.0 (3.0).

January - December 2025

· Net sales for the period amounted to EUR 166,282 (309,432).

· Operating profit (EBIT) for the period amounted to EUR -1,204,952 (-1,143,311).

· Profit before appropriations and tax for the period amounted to EUR -1,478,176 (-1,381,217).

· The average number of employees during the period was 1.0 (2.0).

Significant events during 2025

First quarter

The Board appoints Fredrik Arrigucci as new CEO, starting no later than May 1.

New order from Oatly Sweden Operations & Supply AB - Step 2. Initial value of approximately SEK 160,000 (corresponding to approximately EUR 14,000).

Second quarter

The Board of Enersize proposes a rights issue of up to approximately SEK 12 million (corresponding to approximately EUR 1.1 million) and raises bridge financing.

Change of Certified Advisor to Bergs Securities AB.

Newsletter published to strengthen communication with shareholders.

Enersize demonstrates strong savings potential with a leading food producer in the grain segment.

Enersize expands its offering - now also delivers risk analyses to increase safety and regulatory compliance.

Enersize participates in a live-recorded podcast at Industrimässorna in Malmö.

Strong results from completed profit-sharing agreement.

New order for energy efficiency within the food industry.

Enersize and Jernbro qualified in Sysav's major compressed air initiative.

Energy analysis in focus as a Swedish industrial company invests in efficiency and sustainability together with Enersize.

Outcome of rights issue announced - SEK 8.3 million raised before set-off of bridge loans and other receivables and deduction of issue costs.

Third quarter

Full speed during the industrial holiday - Enersize fixes leaks and delivers results.

Enersize receives assignment from Textilia Malmö.

Enersize secures bridge financing from main investor.

Enersize signs Letter of Intent to broaden its offering within energy technology and intends to acquire Pure Positioning AB.

Enersize invited to present at Aktiespararna's investor meeting in Helsingborg.

Enersize launches modernized system solution for energy optimization and environmental reporting.

Enersize receives renewed trust within energy efficiency from a leading food producer.

Patent for "Fair Consumption" approved by the European Patent Office - strengthens global protection for Enersize's methodology in compressed air optimization.

Enersize takes next step in the acquisition of PPAB and secures financing for the process.

Enersize receives repeat order from Swedish industrial customer - focus on energy savings in EX-classified environment.

Fourth quarter

The exercise period for TO4 took place from October 1, 2025, to October 15, 2025. One (1) warrant of series TO4 entitled the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.0025 per share (EUR 0.000225 in Finland). A total of 162,012,967 warrants of series TO4 were exercised, corresponding to approximately 3.9 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants, for subscription of 162,012,967 shares. Through the exercise, the Company received approximately SEK 0.4 million before transaction costs. Shares and dilution: The number of shares in Enersize increased by 162,012,967 shares to a total of 8,155,257,610 shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 2.0 percent. Bergs Securities acted as issuing agent in Sweden and Nordea Bank Abp in Finland.

Enersize and Pure Positioning AB decided to terminate the acquisition process according to the previously communicated Letter of Intent.

Enersize strengthened its position in the pharmaceutical industry - received renewed trust for energy efficiency of steam and compressed air.

Enersize received government support to commercialize patented energy efficiency technology.

Enersize received a new call-off order for service and maintenance of LSP steam equipment from a global industrial company.

Enersize strengthens its sustainability profile through leak management assignments with rapid ROI and potential for broader rollout.

Enersize enters into a partnership agreement with ONE Nordic - accelerating commercialization and strengthening revenue visibility in Sweden. The agreement grants ONE exclusive rights in Sweden to market, sell, install, and deliver services related to Enersize's leak management offering, including training, implementation, and ongoing customer support. At the same time, Enersize retains the ability, also in Sweden, to continue driving business based on existing customers and leads.

Significant events after the end of the period

Enersize announced in Q1 2026 that the Company has entered into an addendum to the previously communicated cooperation agreement with ONE Nordic AB ("ONE"), announced on December 19, 2025. The addendum means that ONE assumes operational responsibility for customer management of Enersize's existing customer portfolio, ongoing business, and leads in Sweden in exchange for a fixed cash compensation, creating conditions for positive cash flow for Enersize in the first quarter of 2026.

Enersize has also received an order for energy optimization of compressed air systems at the largest Swedish production facility of an international FMCG company.

Group key figures summary (see definitions on page 17)

EUR



2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Full Year 2024 Full Year Net sales 19,984 57,463 166,282 309,432 Gross margin, % 76 70 77 88 Operating profit (EBIT) -459,645 -288,043 -1,204,952 -1,143,311 Operating margin, % Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Profit before tax -468,789 -289,038 -1,478,176 -1,381,217 Profit margin Neg. Neg. Neg. Neg. Earnings per share, before and after dilution -0.0001 -0.0001 -0.0003 -0.0004 Number of shares 8,155,257,610 3,863,244,663 8,155,257,610 3,863,244,663 Average number of shares 8,128,255,449 3,863,244,663 5,883,969,577 2,702,512,033 Equity ratio, % Neg. 47.6 Neg. 47.6 Total assets 229,631 607,313 229,631 607,313 Cash flow from operations -142,112 -158,836 -1,131,440 -1,128,289 Average number of employees 1.0 3.0 1.0 2.0

CEO FREDRIK ARRIGUCCI COMMENTS

During 2025, Enersize has undergone a period of transition focused on strengthening the business and clarifying the Company's long-term direction. When I assumed the role of CEO in the spring, a key priority was to increase commercial activity and further develop our offering. This resulted in a significantly expanded sales pipeline, with more customer dialogues and proposals than previously.

At the same time, this work has provided important insights into how the business can best be scaled. Interest in our solutions is strong and the market potential is significant, but our previous structure resulted in many relatively small deals, placing high demands on our own organization. To achieve a sustainable and scalable business model, we have therefore initiated a transition toward a partner-based model.

This approach means that we focus on product ownership and methodology, while partners with established presence and capacity take responsibility for sales and delivery. A first important step in this direction has been taken through the collaboration with ONE Nordic, where we are jointly developing a structure to enable increased sales efficiency and broader market penetration.

In parallel, we continue to strengthen our technical platform. Through the VISA project, supported by the Swedish Energy Agency, we are further developing our product and improving its functionality and application. This work is an important part of ensuring that our offering remains competitive and attractive to both customers and partners.

In addition to operational development, we have also evaluated various strategic and structural alternatives for the Company during the year. Our listing on Nasdaq First North represents an asset in this context, enabling multiple types of business arrangements, and this work is ongoing.

Looking ahead, our focus is on realizing the value of our assets through the right structure. This means continuing to develop our partner-based model, strengthening our product, and creating conditions for solutions that can generate long-term value for the Company and its shareholders.

We operate in a market where energy efficiency is a prioritized issue for industry, and where the need for effective and scalable solutions is significant. With the steps now taken, Enersize is better positioned to capitalize on these opportunities in a format adapted for growth.

Fredrik Arrigucci

Chief Executive Officer, Enersize

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB

This information is information that Enersize is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-31 08:15 CEST.