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WKN: A0HFVY | ISIN: SE0001515552 | Ticker-Symbol: I1M
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 09:10
17,630 Euro
+1,44 % +0,250
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUTRADE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUTRADE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,92017,97010:36
17,94017,96010:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
98 Leser
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Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires Autek - specialist in measurement and control equipment

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Norwegian company Autek AS, www.autek.no, with annual sales of approximately NOK 170 million (SEK 170 million).

Autek is specialised in process control instrumentation and field instrumentation for the energy sector and process industry. The company offers a diverse range of measurement technology products and solutions within flow, temperature, level and pressure, as well as in-house engineered and manufactured systems, skids and components.

Autek was founded in 1986, has 25 employees and is located in Drammen, Norway. The company has a strong track record of profitable growth and long-lasting relationships with its customers and suppliers.

Closing is conditional upon approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority and is expected to be finalised during Q3 2026. Autek will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Technology & Systems Solutions. The acquisition is Indutrade's seventh in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:
Bo Annvik, President and CEO
Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade
Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.