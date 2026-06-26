Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires Autek - specialist in measurement and control equipment

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Norwegian company Autek AS, www.autek.no, with annual sales of approximately NOK 170 million (SEK 170 million).

Autek is specialised in process control instrumentation and field instrumentation for the energy sector and process industry. The company offers a diverse range of measurement technology products and solutions within flow, temperature, level and pressure, as well as in-house engineered and manufactured systems, skids and components.

Autek was founded in 1986, has 25 employees and is located in Drammen, Norway. The company has a strong track record of profitable growth and long-lasting relationships with its customers and suppliers.

Closing is conditional upon approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority and is expected to be finalised during Q3 2026. Autek will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Technology & Systems Solutions. The acquisition is Indutrade's seventh in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.