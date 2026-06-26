Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R2) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of the Phase I sampling and mapping program on the Francisca gold silver project in Salta Province Argentina. A total of 13 trenches were sampled on the South Gold Zone and 5 trenches on the North Gold Zone. In addition, reconnaissance mapping and sampling carried out along the Francisca Trend has identified two new prominent gold mineralized systems. The Tom East Zone where Trench 6B returned 21 metres of 4.45 g/t gold in colluvium, is located 120 metres east of the South Gold Zone and the Kelly Gold Zone, featuring broad zones of gold mineralized stockwork with grades of 0.24 to 0.41 g/t gold. Both zones are open in three directions. The Kelly Gold Zone is located 250 metres along strike of the South Gold Zone and is thought to be an extension of it.

OXIDE GOLD STOCK-WORK MINERALIZED TREND

The Francisca Gold Trend now covers a northwest strike length of 1500 metres where an oxide gold-silver system can be observed at surface outcropping in numerous areas; North Gold Zone, South Gold Zone, Kelly Gold Zone and the Tom East Gold Zone (stockwork, vein, breccia and epithermal vein systems). The outcropping zones are within a 500 to 1000 metre wide zone of strongly hornfels altered sediments and further defined by a 1700 metre long by 500 to 700 meter wide IP chargeability anomaly of 7.9 mV/V that appears to be related to gold-silver mineralization. Several large, strong IP chargeability anomalies measuring up to 20 mV/V indicate the potential for a larger buried sulphide mineralized gold porphyry. The oxide gold quartz limonite stock-work trend is associated with quartz feldspar porphyry intrusive dykes and intense sericite clay alteration along a NW trending fault system.

David Hottman, Chairman and CEO of Orestone Mining Corp., stated: "At the Francisca gold-silver project exploration continues to define new gold-silver targets that provide additional scale along the 1.5 km trend. Orestone employs advanced geological and geophysical techniques in exploration to cost effectively define targets with high potential that can be systematically drill tested. The Company's projects have a relatively low-cost profile to hold and explore and are suitable for exploration year-round."

Francisca North and South Gold Zone Sampling

Mapping, and a 675 rock chip sampling program, on the Francisca Property in March - April has defined a strongly, gold-silver mineralized, quartz-limonite stockwork system comprising the South Gold Zone. The stockwork system has been defined over a strike length of 400 metres and width from 30 to 75 metres, averaging 50 metres. Host rocks in the zone are strongly sericite - limonite - clay altered hornfels and porphyry dykes. The average grade of 1.04 g/t gold and 7.80 g/t silver is from 332 samples taken from 13 trenches but excludes 5 high grade vein intervals. The South Gold Zone narrows on the southern end into three high grade veins from 0.89 metre to 2.15 metres wide grading 5.12 to 8.77 g/t gold and 23 to 83 g/t silver; these veins extend under an alluvium covered arroyo leading toward the Kelly Gold Zone, 250 metres to the southeast. Sampling in the North Gold Zone did not return value/length intervals of economic interest at this time although the zone still remains prospective.

South Gold Zone trench samples:





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Kelly Gold Zone

Reconnaissance geological mapping and wide spaced rock chip sampling on the eastern side of the Kelly Gold system has defined three east-west oriented, mineralized panels of vein stockwork with average grades of 0.24 g/t gold from 7 samples over 20 metres; 0.41 g/t gold over 40 metres from 17 samples and 0.39 g/t gold over 20 metres from 7 samples. To the east of these zones is a 10 to 20 metre wide highly silicified and limonite altered porphyry dyke. All three mineralized panels are open to the north, south and west. The mineralized zone is underlain by a large, 600 metre wide IP chargeability anomaly of greater than 7.9 mV/V which extends to the north and underlies the Francisca Gold Zone.

Tom East Gold Zone

Prospect sampling early in the Francisca trenching program, discovered high grade gold in a sample of chalcedonic quartz grading 10.33 g/t gold within a large clay calcite altered zone approximately 120 metres northeast of the South Gold Zone. Follow up hand trench sampling to a depth of 1.3 metres in Trench 6B in the soft clay altered colluvium, yielded 4.45 g/t gold over 21 metres. The trench material consists of clay altered colluvium, mixed with chalcedonic quartz fragments. The google image of this area, shows a northwest striking white clay altered zone, over an area 100 metres x 200 metres in a flat colluvium covered shallow basin approximately 100-150 metres east of the South Gold Zone. It is thought that the Tom East Gold Zone is a potential epithermal vein system flanking the Francisca Porphyry localized along a parallel NW trending structure lying just east of the Francisca IP chargeability high.

The work program was carried out under the direct supervision of an experienced professional senior geologist Registered in the Province of Salta in Argentina, supervised by Gary Nordin P.Geo. registered in British Columbia. Historic trenches that were oriented to cross-cut the mineralized zones at right angles, were cleaned prior to sampling. Continuous chip samples were taken along the trenches over 1 to 3 metre intervals. Samples weighed approximately 2 to 3.5 kgs. In addition to Alex Stewart's in house QA-QC controls, blanks, duplicates and standards were inserted in a ratio of 14% of the total samples submitted for assay for additional data verication and QA-QC. Samples were bagged and sealed with zip ties and collected at site and maintained under a chain of custody until they were collected by the laboratory from a secure facility in the town of Campo Quijano. Samples were analyzed by Alex Stewart International Argentina in Jujuy, Argentina. They were analyzed for gold by re assay on a 30g sub-sample and for silver and other elements by ICP-MA for 39 elements. High grade samples were cut to 4.0 g/t for gold and 60 g/t for silver to control their effect of overstating values calculated by using weighted averages.

Gary Nordin, P.Geo, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Nordin has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a well-funded, Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca Gold Project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain Gold-Copper Project, located in British Columbia, Canada hosts a large gold dominant porphyry system that is permitted for 79 drill locations. Both projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Orestone Mining Corp.