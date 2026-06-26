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WKN: A42FHG | ISIN: JE00BPK4NV88 | Ticker-Symbol:
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DPC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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DPC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Doncasters Shares Jump 42% in NYSE Trading Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

JD Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 26th

  • Shares of UK manufacturer Doncasters (NYSE: DPC) rose sharply in the first day of trade following its IPO, as investors remain bullish on aerospace and defense.
  • U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) released its latest Small Business Perspective, revealing that Gen Z business owners are more active in pursuing growth opportunities.
  • The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer will be hosting a meeting at the NYSE to discuss new strategies in combating cancer.
    • President Dr. James Gulley and SITC Biotech Committee Founding Chair Dr. Zhen Su will join NYSE Live to discuss how the organization.
  • The NYSE is on the ground at today's Uncharted Summit in Southampton, an event bringing together an exclusive group of investors and founders.

Opening Bell
The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) celebrates Cancer Immunotherapy Month

Closing Bell
Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) marks its Global Youth Leadership Boot Camp

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001142/NYSE_June_26_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001141/Barnes_Noble_at_the_NYSE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-doncasters-shares-jump-42-in-nyse-trading-debut-302811860.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.