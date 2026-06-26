RedChip Companies, Inc.: Alliance Entertainment and ASP Isotopes Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:AENT) and ASP Isotopes, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASPI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

AENT: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aent_access

ASPI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aspi_access

Ken Glaser, Senior Vice President of Sales at Alliance Entertainment, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the strategic importance of the company's rapidly growing independent retail channel and its role within Alliance's broader entertainment and collectibles distribution platform. Glaser explains how independent retailers provide valuable early insights into consumer demand trends across physical media and collectibles, helping Alliance identify emerging opportunities and optimize inventory, forecasting, and go-to-market strategies. He also highlights the continued strength of the physical media and collectibles market, driven by growing consumer interest in ownership, exclusivity, and community-based retail experiences, as well as the increasing influence of events such as Record Store Day and artist-driven exclusive releases. With a differentiated distribution model serving more than 35,000 retail locations, deep relationships across the independent retail ecosystem, and continued demand from both longtime collectors and younger consumers, Alliance Entertainment is well positioned to capitalize on the enduring growth of physical media and collectibles.

Paul Mann, Chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's strategy to become a leading supplier of critical materials used in nuclear energy, nuclear medicine, and advanced semiconductor applications. Mann highlights ASP Isotopes' progress toward commercialization, including multiple enrichment and production facilities in South Africa expected to begin generating commercial product sales and cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months. He also discusses the company's strong balance sheet, ongoing investments in isotope and helium production infrastructure, and plans to expand its manufacturing footprint into additional international markets. With growing global demand for critical isotopes and helium, significant supply chain shortages across multiple industries, and a pipeline of production assets approaching commercial operation, ASP Isotopes is positioned to capitalize on substantial long-term market opportunities while advancing toward its targeted growth and profitability objectives.

AENT and ASPI are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations.

About ASP Isotopes, Inc.

ASP Isotopes is developing a differentiated isotope enrichment platform to strengthen global supply chain access to critical materials used in nuclear medicine, next-generation semiconductors, and nuclear energy. The Company's proprietary technologies, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology") and Quantum Enrichment ("QE technology"), are designed to enable the production of isotopes for a range of industrial and advanced technology applications. ASP Isotopes operates isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, focused on the enrichment of low atomic mass elements, or light isotopes. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alliance-entertainment-and-asp-isotopes-interviews-to-air-on-the-1182824