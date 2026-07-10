RedChip Companies, Inc.: Alliance Entertainment and Bimergen Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AENT) and Bimergen Energy Corp. (NYSE American:BESS) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, July 11, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

AENT: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aent_access

BESS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bess_access

Ken Glaser, Senior Vice President of Sales at Alliance Entertainment, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show to discuss the strategic importance of the company's rapidly growing independent retail channel and its role within Alliance's broader entertainment and collectibles distribution platform. Glaser explains how independent retailers provide valuable early insights into consumer demand trends across physical media and collectibles, helping Alliance identify emerging opportunities and optimize inventory, forecasting, and go-to-market strategies. He also highlights the continued strength of the physical media and collectibles market, driven by growing consumer interest in ownership, exclusivity, and community-based retail experiences, as well as the increasing influence of events such as Record Store Day and artist-driven exclusive releases. With a differentiated distribution model serving more than 35,000 retail locations, deep relationships across the independent retail ecosystem, and continued demand from both longtime collectors and younger consumers, Alliance Entertainment is well positioned to capitalize on the enduring growth of physical media and collectibles.

Bob Brilon, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy Corporation, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the company's strategy to capitalize on the rapidly expanding U.S. battery energy storage market through the development of utility-scale battery farms. Brilon highlights Bimergen's portfolio of 23 development projects, providing a multi-year pipeline of growth opportunities, and explains the company's capital-efficient business model, which leverages project-level financing rather than corporate equity to fund development. He also discusses the company's dual revenue streams from project joint ventures and long-term energy arbitrage, the value created through federal investment tax credits, and the experienced leadership team's competitive advantage in sourcing, financing, and executing large-scale energy infrastructure projects. With a differentiated development platform, significant embedded asset value, and multiple anticipated catalysts including new project acquisitions, construction starts, and financing announcements, Bimergen is well positioned to capitalize on growing demand for grid-scale energy storage.

AENT and BESS are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American:BESS)(NYSE American:BESS.WS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alliance-entertainment-and-bimergen-interviews-to-air-on-the-red-1189223