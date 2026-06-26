Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: ATLA) (FSE: 1CJ1) (WKN: A42CRT) (the "Company" or "Atlantico") is highlighting first-pass exploration results from the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 9, 2026, showing rare earth oxide enrichment, elevated magnetic rare earth oxide content, and lithium pathfinder indicators at Novo Cruzeiro, its flagship project in Lithium Valley, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

"These first-pass assay results from our NI 43-101 Technical Report provide exactly the kind of technical foundation we want at this stage of exploration," said Bonn Smith, President and CEO of Atlantico. "Critical minerals are not abstract. They are physical minerals that make electrification, renewable energy, batteries and advanced technologies possible. Reducing the world's dependence on fossil fuels will require more electrification, more renewable energy, and more critical minerals to build the systems behind them.

"These early fieldwork results point to a broader and more compelling critical-minerals opportunity than a single isolated anomaly. Novo Cruzeiro is not presenting as a one-mineral story; the first-pass dataset shows rare earth enrichment, meaningful magnetic rare earth oxide content and lithium indicators across a large, underexplored land package in Brazil's Lithium Valley. While the project remains at an early stage, the results give us a clear and exciting basis to advance the next phase of exploration."

Note: This release highlights selected information from Atlantico's filed NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 9, 2026 for the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project. It does not disclose new assay results, a mineral resource, a mineral reserve or an economic study.

First-Pass Assays Put Novo Cruzeiro's Rare Earth Potential on the Map

Atlantico's first-pass field program collected 170 stream sediment samples and 61 rock samples across the Novo Cruzeiro property, giving the Company its first broad look at rare earth and lithium indicators across the asset. The 170 stream sediment samples represented approximately one sample per 1.45 square kilometres, providing broad first-pass coverage across the property.

The strongest early results came from rare earth oxides, with assays returning both TREO, or total rare earth oxides, and MREO, or magnetic rare earth oxides associated with high-strength permanent magnets. The map below shows where stronger TREO values appeared across the project area, with larger purple circles representing higher total rare earth oxide values.





Figure 1. TREO stream-sediment results at Novo Cruzeiro. Source: Technical Report on the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium & Rare Earth Elements Project, dated February 9, 2026.



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Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides Add a Strategic Magnet-Metal Angle at Novo Cruzeiro

MREO, or magnetic rare earth oxides, include rare earth oxides associated with high-strength permanent magnets, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. These magnets are essential components in electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, electronics, advanced manufacturing and defence technologies.

At Novo Cruzeiro, the first-pass stream-sediment assays returned meaningful magnetic rare earth oxide values within the broader rare earth dataset, including a maximum MREO value of 328.49 ppm and an upper 95th percentile value of 259.83 ppm. This is important because MREO represents the magnet-focused portion of the rare earth suite, which is typically the part of the rare earth story most directly tied to high-strength permanent magnets and critical-minerals supply chains.

The presence of neodymium and praseodymium, the key magnet rare earth elements used in high-strength permanent magnets, gives the rare earth results a stronger strategic dimension than total rare earth enrichment alone. Novo Cruzeiro's first-pass stream-sediment results support further evaluation of this magnet-metal opportunity, with the key MREO components returned in the assays summarized in Table 1 below.





Table 1. Selected magnetic rare earth oxide results excerpted from Table 5 of the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project dated February 9, 2026. Rows have been reordered for readability.



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Note: The upper 95th percentile values in Tables 1 and 2 represent the top 5% of sample values in the dataset and provide additional context for the higher-end portion of the first-pass sample population without relying only on the single highest sample. The full Table 5 dataset is available in the Novo Cruzeiro NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Total Rare Earth Oxide Results Show Broad Rare Earth Enrichment Across Novo Cruzeiro

TREO, or total rare earth oxides, represents the combined rare earth oxide value across the stream-sediment sample dataset. At Novo Cruzeiro, the first-pass stream-sediment assays returned rare earth oxide enrichment across multiple samples, including a mean TREO value of approximately 421 ppm and a maximum TREO value of approximately 1,422 ppm as reported in the Novo Cruzeiro NI 43-101 Technical Report. For an early-stage, first-pass stream-sediment program, that combination of broader enrichment and higher-end sample values provides a clear basis for follow-up work rather than relying on a single isolated result.

The TREO results are dominated by major rare earth oxide contributors including cerium, lanthanum and neodymium, with neodymium also contributing to the project's magnet rare earth profile. The selected TREO and major rare earth oxide contributors returned in the assays are summarized in Table 2 below.





Table 2. Selected total rare earth oxide and major contributor results excerpted from Table 5 of the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project dated February 9, 2026. Rows have been reordered for readability.



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Note: Stream sediment and rock samples were collected under the supervision of qualified personnel and submitted to an independent accredited analytical laboratory. Sample preparation, analytical methods, and quality assurance/quality control procedures are described in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 9, 2026.

Lithium Pathfinders Point to Follow-Up Targets Beneath Weathered Cover

Beyond the rare earth results, Novo Cruzeiro's first-pass stream-sediment program also returned lithium anomalies together with caesium and rubidium. Caesium and rubidium are important pathfinder elements because they can occur with lithium in LCT pegmatite systems. LCT stands for lithium-caesium-tantalum. Pegmatites are coarse-grained rock systems that can host spodumene, one of the primary minerals mined for lithium.

The Novo Cruzeiro NI 43-101 Technical Report identifies at least four lithium-anomalous stream catchments with coincident caesium and rubidium pathfinder support. For an early-stage project in Lithium Valley, that combination is important because it gives Atlantico specific catchments to follow up rather than a general property-wide concept. The map below shows the lithium stream-sediment results and the anomalous clusters that define the next phase of follow-up work.





Figure 2. Lithium stream-sediment results at Novo Cruzeiro. Source: Technical Report on the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium & Rare Earth Elements Project, dated February 9, 2026.



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Recommended Exploration Roadmap

The Novo Cruzeiro NI 43-101 Technical Report recommends separate follow-up programs for the project's rare earth and lithium targets. For lithium-bearing LCT pegmatites, the next stage is designed to trace anomalous stream results back toward possible source areas using targeted upstream follow-up, prospecting, soil sampling, ground-penetrating radar and, where warranted, trenching or channel sampling.

The Technical Report notes that parts of Novo Cruzeiro are covered by deep saprolite, a soft, weathered rock layer that can exceed 10 metres in thickness and may obscure fresh pegmatite exposure at surface. The Technical Report also notes that first-pass rock samples did not return anomalous lithium values. The current lithium follow-up rationale is therefore based on stream-sediment anomalies, caesium-rubidium pathfinder support, and the potential for weathered cover to hide possible source areas.

At Novo Cruzeiro, weak or absent rock-sample results do not necessarily close the lithium opportunity; the exploration task is to look through the cover and trace stream-sediment anomalies and pathfinder support back toward possible covered source areas.

For rare earth elements, the recommended work focuses on testing whether the strongest first-pass stream-sediment results point to meaningful enrichment in the ground. Proposed work includes following up the highest rare earth stream-sediment results, channel sampling exposed saprolite, soil and mobile-element geochemistry, and mechanical auger testing through the saprolite profile. Subject to results, later work may include drilling and expanded geophysical surveys.

Novo Cruzeiro Project Scale and Location

The Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project covers 15 contiguous exploration permits totaling 24,387.28 hectares across Itaipé, Ladainha and Novo Cruzeiro in northeastern Minas Gerais, Brazil. The scale of the land package provides a broad exploration footprint for prioritizing rare earth and lithium targets generated by the first-pass program. Novo Cruzeiro has seen limited modern exploration, making the 2025 program an important first technical pass across a large, underexplored land package.

The project sits within the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, a region that hosts Brazil's main lithium mines. The principal lithium target is spodumene-rich LCT pegmatites, the same type of system associated with major lithium discoveries in the region.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated June 19, 2026, pursuant to which Machai will provide digital marketing services to the Company, including branding, content and data optimization, and the tracking, organizing and execution of marketing campaigns through search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing and brand marketing.

The engagement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and the services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable policies of the CSE. Machai has been engaged by the Company for a one-month period. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Machai $100,000 plus GST out of its general working capital account over the period of the contract.

Machai is arm's length to the Company and has no other relationship with the Company other than under the marketing agreement. Based on information provided by Machai and its principal, Suneal Sandhu, Machai and Mr. Sandhu do not own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, any common shares, warrants, options or other securities of the Company, or any rights to acquire securities of the Company. Machai can be contacted through Suneal Sandhu at 604-375-0084 or by email at suneal@machaicapital.com.

Early-Stage Project Disclosure

Novo Cruzeiro remains at an early stage of exploration. The Technical Report notes that there is no known mineralization on the property, no historic drilling, and no mineral resources or mineral reserves. It also notes that the risk remains high that economic mineralization may not occur on the property.

Exploration clues are not the same as a deposit. Stream-sediment anomalies, regional geology and recommended follow-up work can all be important, but they are not proof of an economic mineral deposit. More work is required, and there can be no assurance that future exploration will result in the discovery or definition of mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.

Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing responsible exploration for the critical minerals needed to build a cleaner energy future. Atlantico's flagship asset is the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project, located in Brazil's Lithium Valley in Minas Gerais. The Company is focused on lithium and rare earth elements essential to electrification, renewable energy, batteries and advanced technologies, while seeking to create long-term value for shareholders and the communities in which it operates.

Qualified Person Statement

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Company's Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project. Mr. Smith is not independent of the Company as a result of his role as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans for further exploration at the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project, the potential significance of geological setting, stream-sediment anomalies, rare earth element anomalies, lithium pathfinder indicators, recommended exploration work, possible future drill testing or expanded geophysical surveys, the Company's exploration strategy, and the Company's objective of advancing Novo Cruzeiro through disciplined technical work and transparent disclosure.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, the ability to obtain required permits and approvals, continued access to the project area, the availability of qualified personnel and contractors, the reliability of historical and current technical information, and the Company's ability to complete planned exploration activities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to mineral exploration, early-stage project development, commodity prices, capital markets, permitting, environmental and regulatory matters, political and economic conditions in Brazil, title and access matters, technical interpretation, and the risk that future exploration may not result in the discovery or definition of mineral resources or mineral reserves.

No undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.