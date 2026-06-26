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WKN: A2DUSP | ISIN: CH0371153492 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LG
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 17:33
48,800 Euro
-1,61 % -0,800
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,55048,75022:59
48,45048,65022:00
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 22:54 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Landis+Gyr Group AG: Landis+Gyr Shareholders Approve All Proposals

CHAM, Switzerland, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Annual General Meeting of the Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) took place in Cham, Switzerland. The Meeting approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. 198 shareholders (including proxies) attended the Meeting, representing 57.42% of the issued share capital.

All seven members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were re-appointed for a further term of office of one year: Audrey Zibelman (as Chair), Brett Carter, Eric Elzvik, Steve Louden, Fabian Rauch, Andreas Spreiter, and Christina Stercken. The Annual General Meeting also elected Scott Reese, a U.S. citizen, as a new member of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed distribution of CHF 1.20 per registered share, payable from statutory capital reserves. The distribution will be paid from July 2, 2026, onwards.

In addition, shareholders also approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements for FY 2025, the FY 2025 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote, the Sustainability Report 2025 as well as the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association.

The detailed voting results will be published later today on Landis+Gyr's investor website (link), and the minutes of the 2026 Annual General Meeting will be made available in the coming days.

Key Dates

Ex-Dividend Date June 30, 2026
Dividend Payment Date July 2, 2026
Trading Update for Q1 FY 2026 July 28, 2026
Release of Half-Year Results 2026 October 29, 2026

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-shareholders-approve-all-proposals-302812336.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.