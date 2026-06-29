BE Group AB: Group Management purchases 250,000 warrants in BE Group under incentive program

BE Group AB (publ) ("BE Group" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has resolved on the allotment of warrants within the framework of the incentive program TO 2026/2029:1, which was approved by the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026 (the "Incentive Program"). The Incentive Program comprises a maximum of 250,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in BE Group at a subscription price of SEK 38.97, corresponding to a price equal to 150 percent of the volume-weighted average price over twenty (20) trading days during the period from 23 April 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026, in accordance with the terms of the warrants.

A total of 250,000 warrants have been subscribed for and allocated to the Company's CEO and President, the Company's CFO, the MD of the Company's subsidiary, and the Company's Head of Strategy and Business Development. The Incentive Program is thus fully subscribed, and a market-based premium has been paid for all warrants.

Upon full exercise of all warrants, the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 625,000 and the number of shares by a maximum of 250,000, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 1.3 percent based on the number of shares after full exercise.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Franzén, CFO

Telephone: +46 705 46 90 05

Email: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com

About BE Group

BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2025, the Group reported sales of SEK 3.9 billion. BE Group has approximately 520 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.