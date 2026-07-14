BE Group AB: BE Group interim report January - June 2026

Second quarter

Net sales increased by 1% to SEK 1,056 M (1,045)

The underlying operating result increased to SEK 8 M (-36)

Inventory gains amounted to SEK 12 M (7) and items affecting comparability to SEK 0 M (-463)

The operating result increased to SEK 20 M (-492)

Result after tax increased to SEK 14 M (-458)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 22 M (-4)

Earnings per share increased to SEK 0.71 (-35.26)

The incentive program TO 2026/2029:1 was fully subscribed through investments from Group management

Statement from the CEO

Both the Swedish and Finnish business areas delivered positive underlying results during the second quarter. The improved earnings were driven by higher steel prices, stronger gross margins, and increased operational efficiency. At the same time, cash flow from operating activities improved compared with the previous year. The Group's net sales increased to SEK 1,056 M (1,045). Operating result increased to SEK 20 M (-492), and underlying operating result increased to SEK 8 M (-36). Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 22 M (-4).

Market

During the quarter, the Nordic steel market showed signs of recovery following several weak years. The activity gradually increased within the manufacturing industry, while parts of the construction market developed positively, particularly infrastructure- and energy-related projects. Residential construction, however, remained at low levels, and pricing pressure persisted in parts of the distribution market. Steel prices developed positively during the quarter as a result of CBAM, trade protection measures, and higher cost levels among producers. At the same time, developments in the Middle East contributed to uncertainty in the energy, raw materials, and transportation markets.

During the for us seasonally weaker third quarter, the Swedish and Finnish steel markets are expected to continue recovering at a relatively modest pace. We expect to see increased demand from the manufacturing industry and continued stabilization in the construction sector. Residential construction is expected to remain at relatively low levels. Steel prices are expected to remain stable for thin sheets and long products, while increasing for heavy plate and stainless steel products.

Operations

The Finnish business area continued to develop positively during the quarter through improved operational efficiency, and stronger gross margins. This clearly demonstrates that we have successfully stabilized both the business and operations. The Swedish business area performed positively within the OEM segment and the construction market, particularly in industrial and infrastructure-related projects. The structural cost-efficiency initiatives have had the desired effect. The reinforcement business developed in the right direction, with targeted market initiatives combined with increased market activity generating positive effects during the quarter.

The joint venture ArcelorMittal BE Group SSC AB delivered yet again a stable and positive earnings contribution through strong operational performance and improved profitability.

Our focus going forward

During the third quarter, we will carry out planned investments in production equipment in Sweden, including the installation of a new blasting and grinding line. This investment will strengthen quality, capacity, and competitiveness in component manufacturing for the OEM segment. In Finland, during the coming six months, we will deliver customized steel solutions for industrial, energy, and data center-related projects, where our expertise in project management, processing, and logistics serves as a key competitive advantage. Through continued and consistent execution of our strategy, we will strengthen profitability, cash flow, our customer offering, and our competitiveness. This will be driven by focused sales and marketing activities, enhanced delivery capabilities, higher productivity, and continued strict capital discipline.

Johan Wiig

President and CEO

This information is information that BE Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-14 11:00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Wiig, President and CEO

Telephone: +46 708 90 72 05

E-post: johan.wiig@begroup.com

Christoffer Franzén, CFO

Telephone: +46 705 46 90 05

Email: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com

About BE Group

BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2025, the Group reported sales of SEK 3.9 billion. BE Group has approximately 520 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.