BE Group AB: Permission from the Swedish Companies Registration Office to carry out reduction of the share capital and reduction of the share capital

The Swedish Companies Registration Office has today issued permission to execute reduction of share capital without cancellation of shares in BE Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556578-4724 ("BE Group" or the "Company") in accordance with resolution by the extraordinary general meeting on 16 December 2025. The reduction has now been executed.

An extraordinary general meeting in BE Group on 16 December 2025 resolved to reduce the share capital without cancellation of shares for allocation to non-restricted equity. Execution of the resolution on reduction of the share capital required permission from the Swedish Companies Registration Office or a general court. The Swedish Companies Registration Office has today, on 25 February 2026 given the Company permission to execute the resolution on reduction of the share capital and the reduction has been executed.

As a result of the reduction of the share capital, the share capital has been reduced from SEK 390,034,542.48 to SEK 48,754,315.00. The reduction was made without cancellation of shares, which means that the share's quota value changed from SEK 20.0 per share to SEK 2.5 per share. The number of shares following the reduction of the share capital is unchanged 19,501,726 shares, of which 26,920 shares constitute BE Group's holding of treasury shares.

For further information, please contact:
Christoffer Franzén, CFO
Telephone: +46 705 46 90 05
Email: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com

About BE Group
BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2025, the Group reported sales of SEK 3.9 billion. BE Group has approximately 520 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.

