Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A2AJWX | ISIN: SE0008321921 | Ticker-Symbol: BGA1
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:04
2,505 Euro
-0,60 % -0,015
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
BE Group AB: BE Group Year-end report 2025

Fourth quarter

  • Net sales decreased by 10% to SEK 925 M (1,033)
  • The underlying operating result amounted to SEK -52 M (-15)
  • The operating result amounted to SEK -52 M (-69), including inventory gains and losses of SEK 1 M (-26) and items affecting comparability of SEK -1 M (-28)
  • Result after tax amounted to SEK -37 M (-57)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -5 M (53)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.90 (-4.36)
  • Christoffer Franzén assumed the position as Acting President and CEO, Johan Wiig will assume the position on February 2, 2026
  • The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend will be paid for the financial year of 2025

Statement from the CEO
The recovery within the construction segment is expected to continue, and forecasts from a number of industrial customers also point towards a more favorable economic environment going forward, subject to the uncertain global situation. At the same time, we assess that steel prices in Europe and the Nordic region are pushed upwards by several interacting factors, including the introduction of CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) and other protective measures. We now see steel prices rising by approximately 3-4 percent at the beginning of the first quarter of 2026 as a consequence of this.

Our focus going forward
Acting President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Telephone: +46 705 46 90 05
Email: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com

This information is information that BE Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-27 14:00 CET.

About BE Group
BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2025, the Group reported sales of SEK 3.9 billion. BE Group has approximately 520 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
