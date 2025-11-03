BE Group AB: BE Group appoints Johan Wiig as President and CEO, effective from March 2, 2026

BE Group's Board of Directors has appointed Johan Wiig as President and CEO, effective from March 2, 2026. Johan has extensive experience with full overall responsibility for results and a strong track record of driving strategic development and execution within several global industrial companies, including SSAB, Scania and Uddeholm.

"The Board and I are very pleased that Johan has accepted the role of leading BE Group forward. Johan has the experience, drive, and leadership needed to successfully take BE Group through the development and transformation journey that lies ahead", says Anders Rothstein, Chairman of the Board of BE Group.

"I am grateful for the Board's confidence and really look forward to this assignment. After many years in the industry, this is a highly inspiring opportunity to, together with future colleagues, further develop the Group into a strong and attractive partner for both customers and employees", says Johan Wiig.

For questions, please contact the Chairman of the Board, Anders Rothstein, +46 70 883 98 98.

This information is information that BE Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-03 14:15 CET.

About BE Group

BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2024, the Group reported sales of SEK 4.7 billion. BE Group has approximately 560 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.