BE Group AB: Christoffer Franzén Acting President and CEO of BE Group

As of December 17, 2025, Christoffer Franzén is appointed Acting President and CEO of BE Group AB (publ).

As previously announced, Peter Andersson is leaving the company, and today, December 16, is his last working day at BE Group. Johan Wiig assumes the position of President and CEO on February 2, 2026, and Christoffer Franzén will serve as Acting President and CEO until then.

Christoffer Franzén currently holds the position of CFO at BE Group AB.

For questions, please contact the Chairman of the Board, Anders Rothstein, +46 70 883 98 98.

