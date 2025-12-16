Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2025 15:30 Uhr
BE Group AB: Christoffer Franzén Acting President and CEO of BE Group

As of December 17, 2025, Christoffer Franzén is appointed Acting President and CEO of BE Group AB (publ).

As previously announced, Peter Andersson is leaving the company, and today, December 16, is his last working day at BE Group. Johan Wiig assumes the position of President and CEO on February 2, 2026, and Christoffer Franzén will serve as Acting President and CEO until then.

Christoffer Franzén currently holds the position of CFO at BE Group AB.

For questions, please contact the Chairman of the Board, Anders Rothstein, +46 70 883 98 98.

About BE Group
BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2024, the Group reported sales of SEK 4.7 billion. BE Group has approximately 560 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.

