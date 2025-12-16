BE Group AB: Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in BE Group AB (publ)

BE Group AB (publ) ("BE Group" or the "Company") has today, 16 December 2025, held an extraordinary general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting resolved to reduce the Company's share capital without cancellation of shares for allocation to non-restricted equity and to amend the articles of association. Below is a summary of the resolutions.

Resolution on reduction of the share capital without cancellation of shares for allocation to non-restricted equity

The general meeting resolved to reduce the Company's share capital for allocation to non-restricted equity in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The reduction amount was set at SEK 341,280,227.48 (corresponding to approximately SEK 17.5 per share). Once the reduction of the share capital has been executed, the share capital will amount to SEK 48,754,315.00. The reduction shall be made without cancellation of shares, which means that the share's quota value will change from SEK 20.0 to SEK 2.5 per share. Since the reduction is carried out without cancellation of shares, all shareholders' ownership will remain unchanged.

The reduction of the share capital requires approval from the Swedish Companies Registration Office or a general court. Provided that the necessary permits are obtained, the resolution on reduction is expected to be implemented during February 2026.

Resolution to amend the articles of association

The general meeting resolved to adopt new articles of association with amendments of § 4 (share capital) in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The amendment of § 4 of the articles of association means that the limits for the share capital are changed from a minimum of SEK 150,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 600,000,000 to a minimum of SEK 45,000,000 and a maximum of SEK 180,000,000. The purpose of the resolution is to enable the reduction of the share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Franzén, CFO

Telephone: +46 705 46 90 05

Email: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com

About BE Group

BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2024, the Group reported sales of SEK 4.7 billion. BE Group has approximately 560 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.