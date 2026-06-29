

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's Datroway has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency for the first-line treatment of adults with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), AstraZeneca said Monday.



The recommendation was based on results from the Phase III TROPION-Breast02 trial, in which Datroway demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the dual primary endpoints of overall survival and progression-free survival.



Datroway was approved in the United States in May 2026 for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic TNBC. Regulatory reviews are also underway in China and Japan, as well as in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland through Project Orbis.



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