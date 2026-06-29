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WKN: 906227 | ISIN: FI0009800643 | Ticker-Symbol: YIT
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 08:13
2,705 Euro
+0,37 % +0,010
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2,6702,68011:26
2,6702,68011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 06:00 Uhr
31 Leser
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YIT Oyj: YIT has agreed on several road construction contracts in Lithuania in January-June 2026 - value to YIT EUR 30 million

YIT Corporation Investor News June 29, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

YIT has agreed on several road construction contracts in Lithuania in January-June 2026 - value to YIT EUR 30 million

YIT and AB Via Lietuva have agreed, during the first half of 2026, on the implementation of seven road construction projects in Lithuania. The total value of the projects is approximately EUR 30 million, and the contracts will be recorded in the order book for the second quarter.

"Our strong expertise and long-standing local presence in Lithuania enable us to deliver high-quality road projects that enhance safe and efficient mobility," said Marko Oinas, Head of the CEE Division of YIT's Building Construction segment.

During January-June 2026, YIT's Building Construction segment launched road construction projects in following areas in Lithuania, covering a total of 26 km:

  • Main road A1 Vilnius-Kaunas-Klaipeda, main city regions (Kaunas, Klaipeda, Taurage), paving works and partly reconstruction of the structure layers. The contracts also include repair of two bridges.
  • The national road No. 141 Kaunas-Jurbarkas-Šilute-Klaipeda (Pagegiai, Šilute) road reconstruction including the structure layers. The contracts also include repair of three bridges.
  • The national road No. 116 Širvintos-Rimuciai-Kernave-Dukštos (Širvintos). Street reconstruction including communication networks and reconstruction of the structure layers.

Further information:
YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

YIT. Tomorrow well built.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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