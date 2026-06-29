Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 in the evening of Thursday, July 30, 2026. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
|WHAT:
|TMX Group Limited Q2 2026 financial results analyst conference call
|WHO:
|John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group
|David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group
|Amanda Tang, Director, Investor Relations, TMX Group
|WHEN:
|Friday, July 31, 2026, 8:00 a.m. ET
|HOW:
|Participants may access the conference call via the webcast link.
|The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
Amanda Tang
Director, Investor Relations
TMX Group
416-895-5848
amanda.tang@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303132
Source: TMX Group Limited