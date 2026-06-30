ADM Energy Plc - Temporary Suspension of trading on AIM pending publication of 2025 Annual Report & Accounts

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2026

ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")

Temporary Suspension of trading on AIM pending publication of 2025 Annual Report & Accounts

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resource investing company, provides the following update in relation to its Annual Report and Financial Statements for its financial year ended 31 December 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report").

Pursuant to Rule 19 of the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"), the Company is required to publish its 2025 Annual Report by 30 June 2026. The Company confirms that there has been a delay in the expected timetable to finalise the accounts and, accordingly, the Company no longer expects to be able to publish the 2025 Annual Report by 30 June 2026.

The Company is now targeting the publication of the 2025 Annual Report before the end of August 2026.

Trading in the Company's ordinary shares on AIM will be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 1 July 2026, pending publication of its 2025 Annual Report and Accounts. Suspension from trading is expected to be lifted with the publication of the 2025 Annual Report in due course.

Further to the above, in May 2026, the Company announced that it had raised £ 375,000which was used to increase the interest of the Company in Vega Upstream JV, LLC (as announced on 29 April 2026), to approximately 35.0% and for working capital purposes of the Company.

Since this fundraise, the Board has been carefully managing the Company's working capital. The transaction, announced on 29 April 2026, is expected to be cash generative and is anticipated to return cash to ADM. The Board of the Company is confident that the transaction will be completed by the end of July 2026, however, as limited funds are currently being returned to the Company to support its ongoing operations and the Company's working capital remains constrained, in the event that the transaction does not progress, the Board will need to carefully consider the Company's financial position and solvency.

The Company will continue to make announcements regarding any developments that need to be disclosed in accordance with its obligations under the AIM Rules, whilst the temporary suspension is in place.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +1 214 675 7579 Randall Connally, Executive Director www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, Liam Murray Capital Plus Partners Limited +44 (0) 20 7432 0501 (Broker) Jonathan Critchley

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with investments including a 100.0% ownership interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC; a 60% economic interest in Eco Oil; a 42% economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC ( www.ofxtechnologies.com ); a 25% asset interest in Vega Upstream JV, a business established to identify and coordinate investment opportunities in US onshore oil and gas assets; and a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "should", "envisage", "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potentially", "expect", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.