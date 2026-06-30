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WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 08:17
71,80 Euro
+0,56 % +0,40
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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71,6071,7510:55
71,6571,7510:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
60 Leser
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Orion Oyj: Orion Pharma announces agreement with Shilpa Medicare for nivolumab biosimilar for European market

ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE
30 JUNE 2026 at 8.00 EEST

Orion Pharma announces agreement with Shilpa Medicare for nivolumab biosimilar for European market

Orion Pharma ("Orion") and Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited ("Shilpa"), have entered into an agreement to commercialise intravenous (iv) nivolumab biosimilar in Europe. Nivolumab is an immune checkpoint inhibitor which is used to treat various cancers. Shilpa's nivolumab biosimilar is currently under development by the company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Orion will gain exclusive right to distribute, market and sell Shilpa's iv nivolumab biosimilar in Europe. Shilpa will supply the product to Orion, and is entitled to receive from Orion certain development and regulatory milestone payments.

"We are pleased to add yet another product to our strategic partnership with Shilpa," said Satu Ahomäki, EVP Generics and Consumer Health, Orion Pharma. "This agreement is a step forward in our efforts to expand and strenghten our operations in hospital segment in Continental Europe, and an indication of the progress of the implementation of our division's strategy which aims to create everybody an access to affordable quality medicines."

"Extending our partnership with Orion into immuno-oncology is a defining moment for Shilpa Biologicals," added Vishnukant Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare. "It reflects the trust our partners place in our quality, our science and our ability to deliver complex biologics at scale - and it moves us closer to our mission of making advanced medicines affordable and accessible worldwide."

Orion Corporation

Contact person:
Satu Ahomäki, EVP, Generics and Consumer Health, Orion Pharma

tel. +358 10 426 7616

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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