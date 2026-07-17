

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Orion Oyj (0M2N.L) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR140.2 million, or EUR1 per share. This compares with EUR82.5 million, or EUR0.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.2% to EUR521.6 million from EUR416.5 million last year.



Orion Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR140.2 Mln. vs. EUR82.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1 vs. EUR0.59 last year. -Revenue: EUR521.6 Mln vs. EUR416.5 Mln last year.



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