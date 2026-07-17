

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



For the full year, Orion Oyj (0M2N.L) now expects operating profit of EUR 650 million to EUR 750 million, compared with the previous expectation of EUR 600 million to EUR 750 million.



For the year, Orion revised net sales view to EUR 2 billion-EUR 2.100 billion against the earlier expectation of EUR 1.950 billion to EUR 2.100 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the company had reported operating profit of EUR 631.6 million, on net sales of EUR 1.889 billion.



Commenting on the outlook, CEO Liisa Hurme said: 'Following the strong quarter and our expectation that the positive momentum will continue, we have specified our 2026 outlook by narrowing the net sales and operating profit ranges from the lower end. With regard to our pipeline, we expect to advance at least one of our biological drug candidates into clinical development later this year and for our partner to report results from the LEVEL study.'



Q2 Results:



Orion Oyj reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR140.2 million, or EUR1 per share. This compares with EUR82.5 million, or EUR0.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.2% to EUR521.6 million from EUR416.5 million last year.



Orion Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR140.2 Mln. vs. EUR82.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1 vs. EUR0.59 last year. -Revenue: EUR521.6 Mln vs. EUR416.5 Mln last year.



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