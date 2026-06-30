Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of industrial and logistics real estate by gross leasable area (GLA), is expanding its footprint in Hungary with the launch of its first development in the southern part of the country, located in Pécs.

The new industrial and logistics park will be delivered in phases, with a total development potential of over 66,000 sqm of GLA. In the first phase, CTP is developing a 14,200 sqm built-to-suit (BTS) logistics facility, which has already been pre-leased to an existing client.

The project represents a significant investment in the region and will support the continued growth of modern, sustainable industrial and logistics infrastructure in southern Hungary.

Located on the southern edge of Pécs, adjacent to an established industrial zone, the park benefits from strong connectivity via the nearby M60 motorway, with direct access to the M6 linking Budapest and the Croatian border. The city has a population of approximately 150,000 and offers a strong industrial base alongside access to a skilled workforce supported by the University of Pécs.

Construction of the first-phase facility is scheduled to begin in Q2 2026, with completion expected by the end of Q2 2027. Future phases will be developed in line with market demand and client requirements.

Ferenc Gondi, Managing Director for Hungary at CTP, commented:"With this development, we are entering a new regional market with strong long-term potential. The project will bring high-quality industrial and logistics space to a well-connected location, supporting both local economic growth and our clients' expansion plans. Pécs offers a compelling combination of strategic positioning, competitive operating conditions, and access to a skilled talent pool. Through our built-to-suit approach, we are able to deliver flexible, customised solutions that meet specific operational requirements while supporting long-term growth."

The park will be developed in line with CTP's sustainability standards. The first building is targeting an A+ energy rating and BREEAM "Excellent" certification, supported by energy-efficient technologies including a heat pump system to reduce both environmental impact and operating costs.

The park is designed to accommodate a wide range of occupiers, including logistics providers, advanced manufacturing businesses, and R&D operations. The wider Pécs region is home to a growing base of international companies across manufacturing, engineering, and technology sectors, supported by the presence of more than 22,000 students at the University of Pécs.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630131371/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk