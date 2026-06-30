Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity and technology solutions provider, today announces sales of data center build-out and security technology to U.S. federal and state government customers totaling CAD$1.1 million.

The orders include cybersecurity software for a California State Legislature data center, comprising endpoint detection and response (EDR), data security, and application control along with three years of support; high-performance server components for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) of the U.S. Department of Defense; and data center infrastructure support and service plans for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

"Plurilock and its Aurora subsidiary have served U.S. state and federal government customers for over 35 years," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "These orders illustrate Plurilock's continued ability to serve every layer of government across the entire modern data center stack."

As with prior contracts, Plurilock expects fulfillment costs and gross margin profiles to remain consistent with historical performance as disclosed in its latest MD&A. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure.

Pursuant to the indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated September 20, 2022, the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $275,000 (the "September Debentures") previously issued on September 20, 2022, along with the indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated October 30, 2025, the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $3,000,000 previously issued on October 30, 2025 (the "October Debentures" and together with the September Debentures, the "Debentures") the Company will issue Common Shares in satisfaction of interest payments on the outstanding Debentures.



The Company will issue an aggregate of 682,688 Common Shares at the deemed share price of $0.13, being the closing market price on June 29, 2026 to holders of the Debentures in satisfaction of an aggregate of $88,750 in interest payable as of June 30, 2026.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Plurilock Security Inc.