Plurilock's Aurora subsidiary has been named a SEWP VI awardee

SEWP VI is a 10-year IDIQ purchasing vehicle enabling U.S. federal agencies to procure IT and cybersecurity solutions

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced that its Aurora subsidiary has been notified that it is one of the awardees under NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI ("SEWP VI") government-wide acquisition contract. Aurora is listed among the SEWP VI awardees at https://www.sewp.nasa.gov/sewpvi/.

SEWP VI is a 10-year, indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity (IDIQ) purchasing vehicle with an aggregate program ceiling of US$60 billion1. The contract allows the Company to compete for individual orders as they are issued, with order values and associated revenue determined by future awards.

Plurilock's North American Defense and Public Sector Platform

Plurilock's public sector purchasing vehicles comprise a sales platform that enables the Company to serve U.S. and Canadian public sector customers across civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies.

SEWP is one such vehicle, and plays an important role in the Company's engagements with U.S. federal customers. The Company believes that continued participation in the SEWP program through SEWP VI may provide access to additional contract opportunities in future periods; however, such opportunities are subject to future contract awards, customer demand, and other factors described in the Forward-Looking Statements section below. The Company's financial performance is disclosed in its quarterly and annual filings on SEDAR+.

The Company also holds multiple Canadian contracting vehicles, including ProServices, SBIPS, THS, TSPS, and TBIPS, through its Integra subsidiary.

"SEWP has been an anchor contract vehicle for Plurilock's U.S. public sector business, and SEWP VI extends that platform for the next decade," said Ian L. Paterson, Chief Executive Officer of Plurilock. "As we add longer-term revenue streams across the business, SEWP provides a durable foundation for accessing U.S. defense and cybersecurity contracting opportunities."

Annual Equity Grants

Pursuant to the provisions of the Company's Amended Omnibus Incentive Plan, the Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,820,000 options to certain employees and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of four years, with 25% to vest one year from the grant date and 25% every 12 months thereafter. The Company has also granted a total of 1,500,000 restricted share units to certain officers and directors of the Company vesting over one year from the grant date. These grants were made to appropriately reward the previous and ongoing contributions of the recipients and to encourage them to continue contributing significantly to Plurilock's success in future.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, (i) the economic benefit of being named a SEWP VI awardee, (ii) expectations that the Company will compete for and be successful in obtaining contracts under SEWP VI, and (iii) statements relating to future contracts under SEWP VI. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

https://www.nextgov.com/modernization/2026/06/nasa-names-2100-winners-sewp-vi/414347/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305680

Source: Plurilock Security Inc.