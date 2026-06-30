Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Reports Contact Skarn Intercepts From the Ongoing Drill Program at the Ana Maria Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drilling program at the La Recompensa Au-Zn contact skarn target within the Ana Maria claims. Of particular significance, one drill hole (LRE26-05) intercepted 2.78 metres of garnet-magnetite-hematite skarn at the contact between limestone and the El Sarnoso intrusive rock.

The Company has now completed five (5) diamond core drill holes totaling 1,301 metres reaching the halfway point of the planned program (Figure 1). Drilling is proceeding on schedule, and the team continues to make strong progress across the property.

At drill hole LRE26-05, which drilled at an azimuth of 310° and a dip of -45°, Silver Wolf intercepted 2.78 metres of garnet with magnetite and hematite at the contact between re-crystallized Early Cretaceous Aurora limestone and the El Sarnoso granodiorite intrusion. Iron-oxide staining was observed at the contact zone and could indicates the presence of weathered sulfides and might increase the potential for Au mineralization.

The team reports multiple intercepts of magnetite and garnet-rich contact skarn with epidote, chlorite and hematite for drill holes completed so far, which can be seen in Figure 2.

Garnet-magnetite skarn veins and veinlets are encountered irregularly in the granodiorite intrusion, pointing to skarn mineralization and new Au-Zn skarn targets with the El Sarnoso intrusion.

"The contact skarn intercepted so far confirms our expectation of the Au-Zn target skarn extending along the boundary of the large circular El Sarnoso intrusion," said Peter Latta, President. "Our next steps are to build on Au-Zn results of 37 g/t gold and 7.6% zinc values discovered from channel sampling at the contact zone in January 2022 and encounter further Au-bearing skarn zones."

As detailed in the QA/QC section below, samples from all 5 drill holes have been processed, split and submitted to a commercial laboratory (SGS) for analysis by gold fire assay and acid digestion multielement packages; however, there are longer than normal turnaround times due to a backlog at the laboratory. Full assay results will be reported once processing has been completed.

Silver Wolf expects to complete the drill program this summer with the full results to be released in Q3/Q4 2026.

Figure 1: Geological map of the La Recompensa Au-Zn contact skarn area and ongoing drill program.

Figure 2: Drillcore with magnetite-garnet-rich contact skarn from drill hole LRE26-01, 160-161 m at La Recompensa target, Ana Maria Property.

Figure 3: Drilling crews advancing the La Recompensa drill program.

QA/QC

Silver Wolf follows industry standard procedures for diamond core drilling and sample analysis. Silver Wolf employees process the HQ-diameter drill core, and log, photograph, and split the core by diamond rock saw. One half of the core is then sampled and bagged for geochemical analysis and the other half of the core safely stored in core boxes. Sample intervals are generally 0.5-1.5 m, the samples are collected in sealed plastic bags with uniquely numbered tags and transported from site directly to SGS laboratory in Durango, Mexico. SGS carries out sample preparation and analysis. Pulps are four-acid digested and ICP-EOS analyzed for Ag, Zn, Pb, Cu and 27 other elements using method code GE_ICP40Q12. Gold in samples is analyzed by fire assay using 30-g splits with AAS finish (SGS method code GE_FAA30V5). SGS was instructed to apply appropriate overlimit methods for Au, Ag, Zn, Cu and Pb. Any results above 10 ppm Au are analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish using 30-g splits (SGS method code GE_FAA30V). Any results above 100 ppm Ag are analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish using 30-g splits (SGS method code GO_FAG37V), and Zn, Cu and Pb are analyzed using overlimit method GO_ICP90Q12. The quality of preparation and analyses at the laboratory are controlled and monitored by the Silver Wolf team by systematically inserting certified reference materials, blanks, and into the drill core sampling series.

Qualified Person

Dr. Honza Catchpole P. Geo., an Independent Director of Silver Wolf Exploration, is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Maria and El Laberinto properties. The Ana Maria claims are located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 2,549 hectares (ha). The claims are located in a well-known area that is prolific for carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) in the vicinity of many active or historic mining operations. The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects with a demonstrated understanding of the jurisdiction and local communities. Connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) @SWLFexploration and on LinkedIn at Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Latta, P. Eng, MBA, President & Director of Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes but is not limited to: disclosure regarding the Transaction and the anticipated closing thereof, including the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals therefor, the anticipated timing of closing (if any), the Company's anticipated exploration plans and operations, and the anticipated benefits of the Transaction or its exploration plans. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date based on information currently available. Silver Wolf intends to continue its election to participate in the SAR program / future reliance on the coordinated blanket order is FLI. The Company does not assume an obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-wolf-reports-contact-skarn-intercepts-from-the-ongoing-drill-program-at-th-1184355